Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood

MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lost 5 kgs in just 18 days, here’s what she did, from yoga to brisk walking

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report

Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch

Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers...

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking a

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'

China held a massive military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess. Why did Trump slam Xi Jinping?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of 'conspiring against' America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday. 

Trump accuses Xi Jinping of conspiracy against the US

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Xi of "conspiring against" the United States as they attended the parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway. "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," Trump added.

Also read: China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un attend China's military parade

China held a massive military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess. China showcased its HQ-9C missiles during the Victory Day Parade in Beijing. A version of the HQ-9 missile system has been acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per the Pakistan media in Operation Sindoor; however, it failed to protect Pakistani airspace from Indian missiles. 

Also read: SCO Summit: Has Russia-India-China troika emerged? How did Donald Trump push rivals to join hands?

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development."China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said. Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India relations but...'
Pak PM Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India ties but...'
ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, surpasses Men's WC 2023 pool
ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025
Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?
Will Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs? How will Indian companies suffer?
At least 25 killed in three deadly attacks in Pakistan, including 14 in political rally suicide bombing in Balochistan's Quetta
At least 25 killed in three deadly attacks in Pakistan, including 14 in Quetta..
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE