Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'

US President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of 'conspiring against' America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Xi of "conspiring against" the United States as they attended the parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway. "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," Trump added.



Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un attend China's military parade

China held a massive military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess. China showcased its HQ-9C missiles during the Victory Day Parade in Beijing. A version of the HQ-9 missile system has been acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per the Pakistan media in Operation Sindoor; however, it failed to protect Pakistani airspace from Indian missiles.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development."China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said. Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.



