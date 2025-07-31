Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, drastically losses weight, her 2-year-old son is down with..., pens concerning note: 'It's been a really tough month'

2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and 5 other accused acquitted

Lyricist Rajendra Krishan wrote THIS song inspired by his wife's wet hair after taking bath, became superhit, name is..., film was..

Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits

What! Mohit Suri says Ahaan Panday is 'full chapri', calls Saiyaara star TikToker: 'The way he...'

Ratan Tata's Tata Motors takes BIG step, set to acquire THIS company in Rs 382400000000 deal

War 2 earns huge profits 15 days before release as..., Jr NTR leaves Hrithik Roshan behind; here's how

BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead...'

What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...

What happened at Malegaon that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur...

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

On July 28, Medvedev had said that Trump should not go down the 'Sleepy Joe road' and that any ultimatum on Russia is a 'step towards war'.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that he did not care about India's dealing with Russia. Trump further warned that Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev should watch his words and not enter dangerous territory.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

On July 28, Medvedev had said that Trump should not go down the 'Sleepy Joe road' and that any ultimatum on Russia is a "step towards war".

In a post on X, he said, "Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10... He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!"

The comments come as on Wednesday (local time), Trump sharply attacked India's trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He doubled down on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional "penalty" in response to India's energy purchases.
Trump's tariff escalation comes on the heels of a series of deals with major US trading partners that have set a rough baseline for tariffs of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent, and included a series of pledges to expand market access for US products and foreign investment commitments, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that he believes that the BRICS grouping seeks to counter the US and wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world's reserve currency as reported by TASS.

"They have BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it," he told reporters at the White House when discussing the tariffs that he wants to impose on India.

Talking about BRICS, Trump also said, "It's an attack on the dollar, and we're not going to let anybody attack the dollar." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018
Nimisha Priya case: BIG relief for Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, claims Grand Mufti's office
Nimisha Priya: BIG relief for Indian nurse in Yemen, Grand Mufti says
US President Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
New York shooter's CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
IAS officer made to do sit-ups on first day of posting in Uttar Pradesh due to..., video goes viral, watch
IAS officer made to do sit-ups on first day of posting in Uttar Pradesh due to..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE