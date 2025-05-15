After repeatedly claiming that he had a pivotal role in mediating the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan following a conflagration triggered by Pahalgam terror attack, US Presdent Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., May 15, sang a different tune, saying "he helped settle the issue".

While addressing a crowd of US military personnel in Qatar, Donald Trump said, "I don't wanna say I did but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile and all of a sudden you'll start seeing missiles of a different type and we got it settled. I hope I don't walk out of here and two days later find out that it is not settled, but I think it is settled."

Earlier, announcing the ceasefire between the two neighbours, Donald Trump had said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Donald Trump had also praised US senator Marco Rubio, saying, "Marco, stand up. What a great job you did on that. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together.

Furthermore, the US President also claimed that the United States had mediated the deal, threatening to stop trade with the two countries.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it,” Trump had said.

After days of escalation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor - launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack - India and Pakistan put an end to the hostilities with a ceasefire understanding on May 10. However, the claims of mediation by the United States were strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The officials confirmed that the ceasefire deal was achieved through military-to-military channels between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, with no involvement of trade discussions or US mediation.