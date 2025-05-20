WORLD
US President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a landmark legislation championed by US First Lady Melania Trump. In addition to making it illegal to share online nonconsensual, explicit images -- real or AI-generated -- the law also requires tech platforms to remove such images within 48 hours of being notified about them, CNN reported. “In the Rose Garden today, President Donald J. Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law--landmark legislation championed by First Lady Melania Trump. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN!,” the White House shared on X.
US President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a landmark legislation championed by US First Lady Melania Trump. In addition to making it illegal to share online nonconsensual, explicit images -- real or AI-generated -- the law also requires tech platforms to remove such images within 48 hours of being notified about them, CNN reported. “In the Rose Garden today, President Donald J. Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law--landmark legislation championed by First Lady Melania Trump. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN!,” the White House shared on X.
“Today, through the 'TAKE IT DOWN' Act, we affirm that the well-being of our children is central to the future of our families and America. I am proud to say that the values of BE BEST will be reflected in the law of the land. - FLOTUS,” shared Melania Trump on X.
In recent years, people ranging from Taylor Swift and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to high school girls around the country have been victims of non-consensual, explicit deepfakes -- images where a person's face is superimposed on a nude body using artificial intelligence. The law will boost protections for victims of revenge porn and nonconsensual, AI-generated sexual images, increase accountability for the tech platforms where the content is shared and provide law enforcement with clarity about how to prosecute such activity.
Previously, federal law prohibited creating or sharing realistic, AI-generated explicit images of children. But laws protecting adult victims varied by state and didn't exist nationwide, as per CNN. The Take It Down Act also represents one of the first new US federal laws aimed at addressing the potential harms from AI-generated content as the technology rapidly advances. “AI is new to a lot of us and so I think we're still figuring out what is helpful to society, what is harmful to society, but (non-consensual) intimate deepfakes are such a clear harm with no benefit,” CNN quoted Ilana Beller as saying, who is organizing manager at progressive advocacy group Public Citizen, which endorsed the legislation.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Aishwarya Rai reaches France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Cannes Film Festival 2025, watch viral video
Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Sundar Pichai's Google, set to offer this service FREE for 6 months
Donald Trump signs ‘Take It Down Act’ championed by First Lady Melania trump, the act criminalises...
THIS Indian state scripts history, becomes first to achieve full literacy, its literacy rate stands at...
MS Dhoni doppelganger goes viral during CSK vs RR match, netizen says, 'we see Dhoni duplicate before GTA 6'
Meet the richest person in UK, an Indian, who leads a billion-dollar group, his net worth is Rs...
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Rs 4,27,8353 to be spent on every guest, guest list includes Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump...
Sara Tendulkar breaks up with this Bollywood star weeks after rumoured romance? Here's what we know
Suniel Shetty felt like 'holy s**t' after Paresh Rawal's 'absolutely shocking' exit from Hera Pheri 3: 'Even Akshay Kumar is...'
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink launches in Bangladesh: What is it and when will it be available in India?
Railway News: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah route to get upgraded with new high-speed trains, not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, check details
Meet world's richest king with Rs 3.7 lakh crore wealth, owns 17000 properties in one city, 300 cars, 38 private jets, has 4 wives, he is...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani feature in first-ever TIME 100 Philanthropy list, donated Rs...
What was Operation Khukri, Indian Force’s covert operation in Sierra Leone to reclaim 100km jungle trail
Neil Nitin Mukesh breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan joking about him having 'three names': 'There was no...'
IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI announces full schedule, venues, and dates of final four games
This blockbuster film was rejected by Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sridevi; made outsider a superstar, won National Award for...
Bengaluru Rains: IT firms mandate WFH after heavy rain batters city; check list
'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's father breaks his silence on daughter's Pakistan visit, says, ‘If a person goes...’
Bad news for pro-Pakistan Turkey, Azerbaijan! Visa applications by Indians drop by 42%, travelers choosing THESE countries instead
Mitolyn Reviews And Complaints 2025: Ingredients, Benefits and Real User Results
Johnny Walker fell in love with this actress's sister on the sets of Guru Dutt film, went against her family for marriage, their son is actor...
This unique 'Snake Waterfall' in Indonesia is breaking internet, not for the faint-hearted!
Meet Kanika Anabh who topped UPSC IFS with AIR 1 in third attempt, she is from...
Lisa and her rumored billionaire boyfriend spotted vacationing together, he is.., his net worth is..
iPhone-maker Apple's supplier Foxconn to invest Rs 12800 crore in India despite US President Donald Trump's diktat, to benefit THIS state as...
‘You’re killing Palestinians with...’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called out at live event by employee, accuses company of...
Google boss Sundar Pichai's pic with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis goes viral, netizens add 'Sholay' touch to it
Why did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani name their twins as Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani? Know lesser known story
Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid approaching Earth at alarming speed on...; check date, other details
Who was Mata Hari, a seductress, spy and exotic dancer who was given death by firing squad
Amitabh Bachchan hit Bollywood's most handsome actor who got 16 stitches on his chin, film became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Govt launches new e-Zero FIR initiative, to tackle unprecedented cybercrime, here’s all you need to know
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma breaks silence on altercation with LSG's Digvesh Rathi over 'notebook' celebration, says 'Its all...'
Bad news for MS Dhoni fans as CSK star player may take THIS big step after IPL 2025
Meet Indian billionaire who runs Rs 162000 crore company, now set to acquire 50 per cent stake of Sri Lanka's...
Meet man, born in Pakistan, got polio at age 2, moved to US in 20s and became billionaire, his net worth is Rs...
Investors duped of over Rs 48 lakh via fake trading app, know modus operandi
Viral video shows student flaunting Virat Kohli's Test jersey during graduation ceremony, netizens say 'best tribute, watch
This actress didn't speak to married star for 6 months after his marriage proposal, still became his second wife, agreed to tie the knot after..., her husband is..
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train big update: High-speed rail project achieves key milestone with completion of...
New Baba Vanga's chilling warning sparks mass trip cancellations, predicts major disaster in July, claims a crack will...
Viral video: Indian-origin woman slays in lehenga inside Paris metro, netizens say 'new girl crush', watch
Kerala rains: Not June 1, IMD predicts monsoon likely to reach Indian state in...
ISI Exposed: Here's how Pakistan's intelligence agency is involved in illegal activities
This man, Pakistan's 'Clint Eastwood', worked in 800 films, won 160 awards, died tragically, was murdered by..., his name is..
Priyanka Chopra turns heads, mesmerises in vintage Dior dress at Bvlgari Italy event with Lisa, Liu Yifei
Baba Vanga makes chilling prediction for 2025: Downfall of humanity, contact with aliens and...
"Stories Find Me": Dr Avinaash V Rai on his life in films, challenges and helping others
IPL 2025: Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani's Mumbai Indians sign Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka as replacements for THESE overseas players
Neeraj Chopra net worth revealed, know how rich is Indian Javelin throw star, take a look at his salary, luxurious lifestyle and more
Operation Sindoor: BSF says India-Pakistan retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border to resume for public from...
Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for exiting Hera Pheri 3, sends legal notice claiming Rs...: Report
Xi Jinping wants Chinese officials to tighten their belts, orders them to cut spending on alcohol, cigarettes and..., reason is...
Heat risk soars across India, new study claims 76% of population in danger, 10 states and UTs with highest risk are...
Preity Zinta gets angry after her fake photos hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi go viral: ‘I am so..’
War 2 teaser: NTR Jr wages war against ‘India’s best soldier’ Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani stuns in bikini avatar as Ayan Mukerji actioner takes internet by storm
Abhishek Bachchan's drumming on his song Dus Bahane leaves Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan impressed; watch viral video
India reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases in a week, Health Ministry reviews situation, here's what we know so far
Bengaluru receives heavy rainfall in years, IMD warns of more showers today, check full weather update here
This actress was 'killed', her spirit still 'haunts'; she is not Parveen Babi, Divya Bharti, Jiah Khan
IPL 2025: Bad news for Kavya Maran's SRH, Abhishek Sharma punished for ugly spat with LSG's Digvesh Rathi, will be fined...
Narayana students ace CBSE 2025 results
Who is Shehzad Wahab? After Jyoti Malhotra, now UP trader held for alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, he is from...
Meet Canada's richest Indian, known as 'Condo King,' no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is Rs..., name is...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's biggest fan who moved to Mumbai after watching Trishul, became his neighbour, later sold his Rs 50 crore bungalow to Big B, his name is..
This blockbuster was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, became superstar, movie became first Indian film to..., name is..
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu issues big warning to software engineers: 'High salary not birthright...'
This company, name behind popular underwear brand, is giving away Rs 200 for..., name is...
Pakistan's faith in 'cheap' Chinese arms shaken after facing defeat against India in Operation Sindoor, report claims...
This is one of most powerful and dangerous weapons on Earth, can cause more devastation than nuclear bomb, it is…
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka walks off stadium balcony after Rishabh Pant's flop show against Kavaya Maran's SRH, watch
Mohanlal was first choice for one of Akshay Kumar's biggest hit films, earned over 3 times its budget, was made for Rs..., based on..
Apple will not launch its iPhone 18 series in September 2026, three BIG reasons revealed
Meet actor who was insulted, rejected, denied auditions, his father became suicidal; he now gives Rs 800 crore blockbusters
‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has ties in Pakistan, her family once lived in THIS Pakistani city
Why May 23 is crucial date for Anil Ambani? Reliance Infra is all set to hold...
Neha Bhasin claims Nancy Tyagi copied her Cannes 2025 outfit: 'She did not stitch it...'
Tamil actor Vishal makes his relationship public, to marry this actress on....
Turkey-backed NGO in Bangladesh circulates map of 'Greater Bangladesh,' know what it is, how it is dangerous for India
COVID-19 cases see surge in Singapore, Hong Kong, other parts of Asia, reason is this variant, check symptoms, prevention tips
Good news for India as Russia's Su-57M creates history, leaves US stunned, Sukhoi fighter jet flies for first time with...
Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore walks the red carpet in green saree, Simi Garewal stuns in ivory outfit, watch
Russia-Ukraine war ceasefire gains momentum, Zelenskyy cites lack of trust in Moscow's intentions: 'Want to end war but...'
This dog is China’s most adorable police official who sniffs crime, detects bombs, name has unique significance, most famous for his...
Meet man who was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Trishul at 15, later built real estate empire right behind Jalsa, he is...
This close aide of Ratan Tata is set to get Rs 588 crore from his Rs 3900 crore estate, accepts 'Will' term, she is...
This village is known as ‘village of soldiers,' has given over 15000 personnel, it is located in…, name is…
'Cricket returns, but the real..': Shubman Gill shares special message for Indian Armed Forces
'No Pakistani artists should be allowed in India': Suresh Oberoi lauds Operation Sindoor, says 'you are calling Pakistan our neighbor but I would call it...'
Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 175000 crore company, daughter of richest man in...
Meet woman who changed her life course from CA to UPSC, cracked CSE exam in third attempt, her AIR is...
School teacher expelled for teaching Kalma in school during class lesson
Meet 23-year-old princess, currently studying at US' Harvard University, set to become Queen of THIS country
Weather update: IMD issues alert, predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for these states
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani steps out for shopping date wife Radhika Merchant, wins hearts with her no-makeup look
DNA TV Show: US rejects 15 mango shipments from India
Raid 2 box office collection day 19: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer remains steady, breaches Rs 150-crore mark in India
US' BIG action against Indian travel agencies, imposes visa restrictions due to...
Pakistan's foreign ministry reveals over 23,000 nationals jailed worldwide for crimes including murder, drug trafficking, with highest in this country