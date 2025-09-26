Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur still hopes to find…: 'Past didn't hurt, I thought I’d...'

They Call Him OG box office collection: Pawan Kalyan SMASHES records, beats Coolie, Saiyaara, Chhaava, earns Rs 150 crore on first day

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...

EAM Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions, stresses on 'global workforce': 'You cannot run away from...'

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet: 'Neither tolerance, nor accommodation...'

Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here

Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains in...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday approving a deal involving the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, signalling a shift towards American ownership and control.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 07:38 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on $14 Billion TikTok sale deal; declares, 'now to be run by Americans...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday approving a deal involving the popular video-sharing app TikTok, signalling a shift towards American ownership and control.

Trump highlighted his recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 20, during which the TikTok deal was a key topic.

"This is interesting because I had a very good talk with President Xi, a lot of respect for him. Hopefully, he has a lot of respect for me, too. We talked about TikTok, and he gave us the go-ahead," he said.

Trump further assured that the app, now to be run by American investors and companies, would address key concerns related to security and safety. "You know, it's run by American investors and American companies, great ones, great investors, the biggest. The young people really wanted this to happen," he added.

Oracle to play key role

He pointed out that the involvement of major figures like the Chief Technology Officer of Oracle, Larry Ellison, and Oracle would play a central role in ensuring the platform's security. "We have American investors taking it over, running it, highly sophisticated, including Larry Ellison and Oracle, I guess, is going to play a very big role in terms of security, safety, and everything else," Trump explained.

Oracle Corporation is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

President Xi Jinping approves deal, claims Donald Trump

Last week, Trump announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping had approved the TikTok deal for the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the US.

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump said, "I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready."

Trump mentioned that the US will have "tight control" over the app, emphasising that this is a "very good deal" for Washington.

Trump and Xi Jinping had a telephonic conversation on September 20, during which they discussed various issues, including the Chinese app TikTok, which faces a threat of being banned after the former US President Joe Biden's administration passed legislation to force the platform to divest itself of its ownership by the Chinese internet company ByteDance.

Shortly after Trump's conversation with Xi Jinping, ByteDance issued a statement that the company will advance with the related work that allows TikTok to continue functioning in the US.

ByteDance issues statement

ByteDance statement on TikTok: We thank President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump for their attention to TikTok. ByteDance will advance related work in accordance with the requirements of Chinese law, allowing TikTok U.S. to continue serving American users well," the statement read.

The legislation, which was passed in April 2024, aimed to ban the app from January 19, 2025, but the Trump government has not yet enforced it.

The US is eager to strike a deal with China that allows US investors to have more control of TikTok.

"According to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, which quoted people familiar with the deal, the proposed agreement between Beijing and Washington is set to see a group of American investors control 80 per cent of TikTok, while the remaining 20 per cent will be controlled by Chinese firms, including ByteDance.

(with ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken statehood promises behind Ladakh unrest?
'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken promises behind unrest?
After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...
Amid US President Trump's accusations against India, Zelenskyy claims..
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, earns Rs...
Lokah Chapter 1 beats Manjummel Boys to become biggest Malayalam hit in India
With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar ahead of assembly elections | 10 points
With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar
The collection, Global Treasures by Devin Gawarvala, will be shown in Ahmedabad along with award-winning Indian and international artists
Global Treasures: A New Art Exhibition in Ahmedabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE