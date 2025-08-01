Donald Trump signs executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs up to 41% on imports

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries

With less than 100 days until the presidential election, US President Donald Trump drastically changed the country's trading environment on Thursday by signing a broad executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on US imports from a wide range of countries.

The next stage in his trade plan, which would put the world economy and relationships to the test, is the executive order, which would impose new tariffs on a broad range of US trading partners in seven days.

Depending on their readiness to cooperate with the US on both economic and national security matters, as well as the perceived imbalance in bilateral trade conditions, the directive imposes different tariff levels on dozens of trading partners.

Donald Trump previously declared a national emergency under Executive Order 14257, stating that the United States' ongoing trade imbalances represent 'an unusual and extraordinary threat' to national security. The order, which was released on Thursday, builds on that declaration.

Listed alphabetically by country of origin, these are the new, adjusted reciprocal tariff rates that Trump announced before his August 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements.

In addition to the reciprocal taxes mentioned below, certain nations, such as Brazil, impose additional charges on imports.

Afghanistan 15%

Algeria 30%

Angola 15%

Bangladesh 20%

Bolivia 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%

Botswana 15%

Brazil 10%

Brunei 25%

Cambodia 19%

Cameroon 15%

Chad 15%

Costa Rica 15%

Côte d`Ivoire 15%

Democratic Republic of the 15%

Congo

Ecuador 15%

European Union 0%–15%

Equatorial Guinea 15%

Falkland Islands 10%

Fiji 15%

Ghana 15%

Guyana 15%

Iceland 15%

India 25%

Indonesia 19%

Iraq 35%

Israel 15%

Japan 15%

Jordan 15%

Kazakhstan 25%

Laos 40%

Lesotho 15%

Libya 30%

Liechtenstein 15%

Madagascar 15%

Malawi 15%

Malaysia 19%

Mauritius 15%

Moldova 25%

Mozambique 15%

Myanmar (Burma) 40%

Namibia 15%

Nauru 15%

New Zealand 15%

Nicaragua 18%

Nigeria 15%

North Macedonia 15%

Norway 15%

Pakistan 19%

Papua New Guinea 15%

Philippines 19%

Serbia 35%

South Africa 30%

South Korea 15%

Sri Lanka 20%

Switzerland 39%

Syria 41%

Taiwan 20%

Thailand 19%

Trinidad and Tobago 15%

Tunisia 25%

Turkey 15%

Uganda 15%

United Kingdom 10%

Vanuatu 15%

Venezuela 15%

Vietnam 20%

Zambia 15%

Zimbabwe 15%