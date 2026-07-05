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Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'who the boss is' remark

Donald Trump said Benjamin Netanyahu “knows who the boss is” as the Israeli PM reportedly seeks a White House meeting. Axios reports talks may happen soon amid tensions over Iran and Lebanon.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 09:31 AM IST

Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'who the boss is' remark
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US President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "knows who the boss is" while revealing that the Israeli leader has requested a meeting at the White House.

According to a report by Axios, the two leaders could meet in Washington in the coming weeks, although no official date has been finalised.

Speaking during a brief phone interview, Trump appeared confident about his relationship with Netanyahu. "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said, referring to himself.

First face-to-face meeting since February

If the meeting goes ahead, it will be the first in-person interaction between Trump and Netanyahu since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room.

According to Axios, Netanyahu had presented a proposal for a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran during that meeting. The discussions reportedly preceded a broader regional conflict involving Iran.

While preparations for another meeting are underway, an Israeli official told the publication that next week may be too soon because of Trump's planned visit to Turkey for the NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8.

Netanyahu's office confirms plans

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Netanyahu spoke with Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the United States' 250th Independence Day.

In a statement, the office said Netanyahu praised the US as "a guarantor of global freedom" and reaffirmed Israel's appreciation for its close relationship with Washington. The statement added that both leaders agreed to meet soon in the United States.

Trump's inner circle reportedly growing critical

Despite Trump's public display of confidence, Axios reported that several of his senior advisers have become increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu in recent months. A US official familiar with the matter told the outlet, "Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything."

The report also claimed that Trump personally criticised Netanyahu during a phone conversation last month after Israel intensified military operations in Lebanon. According to Axios, Trump described the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accused him of being ungrateful.

Differences over Iran and Lebanon

The report said policy differences between Trump and Netanyahu have widened, particularly over Iran and regional security.

Last month, Trump reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding extending the ceasefire with Iran while also initiating a fresh round of nuclear negotiations, a move that reportedly did not align with Netanyahu's preferred approach.

Axios also reported that Trump urged Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a broader framework that would begin with a withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Meeting carries political significance

A White House meeting could also have domestic political importance for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel's October elections.

According to Axios, the Israeli Prime Minister is currently trailing several political rivals in opinion polls, making a high-profile meeting with the US President potentially significant ahead of the vote. Although both sides have expressed interest in holding talks, the exact timing of the meeting is still being worked out.

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