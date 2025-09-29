Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump showcases 24-Karat Oval Office makeover, says foreign leaders ‘freak out’ by its grandeur

Trump said on Truth Social that they "freak out." Some of the White House's finest 24-carat gold is utilised in the Cabinet Room and Oval Office. 'Everyone, including foreign leaders, is blown away by the beauty and quality,' Trump wrote.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 07:15 AM IST

Donald Trump showcases 24-Karat Oval Office makeover, says foreign leaders 'freak out' by its grandeur
According to US President Donald Trump, the opulent 24-karat gold renovation of the Oval Office is the 'best ever' in terms of 'success and look.' When foreign leaders and other guests discover the gold details within the White House, Trump said on Truth Social that they "freak out."  Some of the White House's finest 24-carat gold is utilised in the Cabinet Room and Oval Office. 'Everyone, including foreign leaders, is blown away by the beauty and quality,' Trump wrote.

Fox News claims that Trump had long believed that the White House needed 'a little life.' The president maintained that although it was difficult to make gold paint look authentic, the finished product showed genuine craftsmanship. Trump has been supervising further gold trim additions to the door frames, fireplace, and ceiling over the last few months. Above the doors, gilded cherub sculptures were added, and the mantelpiece displayed an expanding assortment of gold trophies, vases, and even coasters bearing Trump's name.

"A golden office for the golden age" is how White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized the change. Trump hired cabinet maker John Icart, a craftsman who had previously worked at Mar-a-Lago, to create elaborate carvings for the Oval Office, according to the Guardian.  Icart imitated many of the frills that characterised Trump's Palm Beach mansion when traveling to Washington on Air Force One.

Trump has significantly increased the amount of portraits in the Oval Office; currently, there are around 20 paintings of former presidents on display, compared to just two under Barack Obama and six under Joe Biden. Trump personally bought the gold for the project, according to a White House official, who defended the renovation as a manifestation of "success, prosperity, and vision."

However, critics have drawn a comparison between the president's lavish displays and current domestic issues, such as growing violence and economic hardships.  In contrast, Trump insists that the transformation of the Oval Office is a testament to American might that strikes a chord with both allies and adversaries.

