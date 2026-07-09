Donald Trump shares video of US strike on Iranshahr airbase, warns Iran of massive response

US President Donald Trump confirmed a second day of strikes on an Iranian airbase in Iranshahr and warned of a "20 times harder" response. Iran retaliated with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Oil prices jumped 8% as tensions escalated over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed a new American strike on an airbase in Iranshahr in southeastern Iran, a site partly used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The attack marks the second straight day of US strikes on Iranian targets. Speaking to reporters, Trump also ramped up his rhetoric, warning that the US military will hit Iranian assets "20 times harder" than Tehran hits ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions Reported Across Southern Iran

Iranian state media reported explosions in several coastal locations on Thursday. The list includes Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant, and key port cities like Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. An airbase in Iranshahr was also hit.

The strikes have triggered a fresh round of retaliation. Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, raising fears that a fragile interim deal to de-escalate the Persian Gulf conflict could collapse. The Associated Press noted that Thursday’s Iranian strikes looked larger than previous ones.

There has been no confirmed report of major damage in the three Gulf countries so far. Kuwait’s military said it was actively intercepting incoming drones and missiles.

Trump: "Iran Wants A Deal Badly"

Onboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that Tehran had reached out seeking a truce.

"Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they are worthy. I don't know if they are going to honour the deal. That's the problem," he said. He did not share who was on the call. Trump went on to question whether any agreement with Iran was worth it, calling Iranian leaders "sort of crazy."

He also revived threats to target civilian infrastructure, including power plants and desalination plants, and to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub. "Anything that happens is going to happen very fast," Trump said. "We might just finish the job."

After three tankers were hit on Tuesday, the US launched its own strikes. Trump then declared the interim memorandum of understanding with Tehran was "over", but added that negotiations could still continue.

Tehran Hits Back With Defiant Statements

Iranian leaders responded with sharp words and new warnings about the Strait of Hormuz.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X that the strait would only be opened under "Iranian arrangements." He accused Washington of learning nothing from the past. "The United States still has not learned that bullying and breaking its promises no longer come without consequences," he wrote. "Let me be clear: If you strike, you will be struck."

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Trump’s threats showed weakness, not strength.

"Trump's statements today, from insulting the Iranian nation to threatening further attacks, are not a sign of strength, but rather an admission of the failure of a policy built on brute force, sanctions, and threats for years," he posted. "With the criminal and murderous Trump, one must speak in his own language; apparently, he understands the language of force better."

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also responded, saying Iran answers "with action: fearlessly and with great valour," not with insults. Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned that "the aggressor enemy and its accomplices will be severely punished."

Oil Spikes As US-Iran Conflict Escalates

The escalation comes just ahead of the Thursday burial of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed when the war began on February 28.

Since then, Tehran has claimed the right to manage traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will charge fees and target ships that stray from its approved routes. Iranian forces have struck at least three vessels in recent days, which led to the extensive US strikes on Tuesday and Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf states.

"We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight," Trump said at a NATO summit in Ankara. "They violate the agreement every day." He later added that any further action "is going to be over very quickly." Oil prices jumped 8% after Trump earlier declared the ceasefire deal was "over."