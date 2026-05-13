Donald Trump shares Venezuela image as '51st US State', Marco Rubio dons Maduro tracksuit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a graphic map with Venezuela as the “51st State” of the United States. The President posted the image while traveling to Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping for high level talks.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a graphic map with Venezuela as the “51st State” of the United States, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spotted aboard Air Force One wearing a Nike tracksuit resembling the one worn by former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro during his capture in January this year.

Trump shared the image on his Truth Social platform during his flight to China for high level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The graphic image showed a map of Venezuela with the American flag laid on top of it and labelled “51st State”. The White House reshared the image on its official X account later.

Trump posted Venezuela map a day after he told Fox News that he was considering making the South American nation a new US state, and months after US forces captured Maduro in a military operation in Caracas.

After Maduro’s capture, the country’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez had then rejected the idea of coming under the US and being considered its state. Along with the country’s map, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a photograph of Rubio aboard Air Force One wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit that has been tagged as the outfit Maduro wore at a time when he was taken into US custody in January.

“Secretary Rubio rocking the Nike Tech ‘Venezuela’ on Air Force One!” Cheung wrote on X. Journalist Kellie Meyer also posted the image, saying Rubio was wearing a tracksuit just like the one Maduro wore during his capture.

US's recent actions in Venezuela

Days before the post, Donald Trump took several actions in Venezuela. The US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) last week on May 9 announced the successful removal of all remaining highly enriched uranium from a legacy research reactor in Venezuela, calling the operation a significant step in reducing nuclear security risks in South America and the US homeland.

Meanwhile, two weeks back, the US announced resumption of direct commercial air travel between the two nations after a gap of seven years, marking a significant reopening of aviation links between the two countries. The first flight under the renewed arrangement, operated by American Airlines, departed from Miami and landed in Caracas on Thursday (local time).