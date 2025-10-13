Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of Ashes, says 'want to make sure...'

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list

Who is Vinod Sekhar? Indian-origin Malaysian businessman attacked in London, but THIS 'lioness' stepped in to save his life...

Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90, Antim Ardas will be held on...

Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS

Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize

Gaza Ceasefire Live: First batch of Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after 2 years

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York

Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no...

Who is Vinod Sekhar? Indian-origin Malaysian businessman attacked in London, but THIS 'lioness' stepped in to save his life...

Who is Vinod Sekhar? Indian-origin Malaysian businessman attacked in London, but

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize

Donald Trump will receive Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honour for his role in securing hostages’ release and helping end the Gaza conflict. Israeli President Herzog praised Trump’s efforts in fostering peace and security, with the award ceremony set for later this year.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to receive Israel’s prestigious Presidential Medal of Honour in recognition of his significant role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the ongoing conflict in the region. Israeli President Isaac Herzog made the announcement, expressing deep gratitude for Trump’s efforts in bringing peace to the region. The award is Israel's highest civilian distinction, presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country or to humanity.

Herzog praised Trump for his tireless work in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, calling it a pivotal moment in a broader effort to stabilise the region. "Through his relentless commitment, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home, but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East," Herzog stated. The Israeli president emphasised that Trump's efforts were crucial in implementing security, cooperation, and hope for a peaceful future in a region long plagued by conflict.

Donald Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly his role in brokering the 2020 Abraham Accords, which led to normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, have already solidified his name in Middle Eastern diplomacy. However, his recent mediation in the Gaza conflict has earned him this honour. Trump’s 20-point peace plan, accepted last week by both Israel and Hamas, aims to end the two-year-long war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza. The plan outlines a ceasefire, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the establishment of a self-governing system for Gaza.

ALSO READ: Trump declares 'Gaza war over' as Hamas, Israel to begin hostage and prisoner exchanges

The peace process took a significant step forward with the agreement to exchange hostages as part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan. On Monday, Donald Trump will visit Israel to discuss this plan in greater detail, meeting with Israeli officials, addressing the Knesset, and engaging with the families of hostages.

The award ceremony is set to take place in the coming months, with Herzog formally presenting Trump with the Presidential Medal of Honour. This recognition follows a similar honour awarded to former President Barack Obama in 2013 for his contributions to Israel's security. For Israel, Trump’s diplomatic interventions have proven pivotal in shaping the future of the region, and the award serves as a symbol of appreciation for his enduring impact.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by Bollywood’s Shahenshah
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by him
12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they violate...'
12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they...'
Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...
Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as their firstborn
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as the
Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'
Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE