Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize

Donald Trump will receive Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honour for his role in securing hostages’ release and helping end the Gaza conflict. Israeli President Herzog praised Trump’s efforts in fostering peace and security, with the award ceremony set for later this year.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to receive Israel’s prestigious Presidential Medal of Honour in recognition of his significant role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the ongoing conflict in the region. Israeli President Isaac Herzog made the announcement, expressing deep gratitude for Trump’s efforts in bringing peace to the region. The award is Israel's highest civilian distinction, presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country or to humanity.

Herzog praised Trump for his tireless work in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, calling it a pivotal moment in a broader effort to stabilise the region. "Through his relentless commitment, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home, but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East," Herzog stated. The Israeli president emphasised that Trump's efforts were crucial in implementing security, cooperation, and hope for a peaceful future in a region long plagued by conflict.

Donald Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly his role in brokering the 2020 Abraham Accords, which led to normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, have already solidified his name in Middle Eastern diplomacy. However, his recent mediation in the Gaza conflict has earned him this honour. Trump’s 20-point peace plan, accepted last week by both Israel and Hamas, aims to end the two-year-long war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza. The plan outlines a ceasefire, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the establishment of a self-governing system for Gaza.

The peace process took a significant step forward with the agreement to exchange hostages as part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan. On Monday, Donald Trump will visit Israel to discuss this plan in greater detail, meeting with Israeli officials, addressing the Knesset, and engaging with the families of hostages.

The award ceremony is set to take place in the coming months, with Herzog formally presenting Trump with the Presidential Medal of Honour. This recognition follows a similar honour awarded to former President Barack Obama in 2013 for his contributions to Israel's security. For Israel, Trump’s diplomatic interventions have proven pivotal in shaping the future of the region, and the award serves as a symbol of appreciation for his enduring impact.