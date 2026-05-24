Donald Trump sends strong message to India at 250th US Independence Day celebration in Delhi, calls PM Modi ‘Friend’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong admiration for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a live interaction at the 250th US Independence Day celebration held at the US Embassy in the national capital, calling the Indian leader a "friend" and reaffirming close bilateral ties.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong admiration for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a live interaction at the 250th US Independence Day celebration held at the US Embassy in the national capital, calling the Indian leader a "friend" and reaffirming close bilateral ties.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, along with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was present at the commemorative event, where Trump addressed attendees virtually. Speaking during the interaction, Trump said, "I love India. You (Ambassador Gor) have to make a good speech as a representative of our country. I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great; he is my friend."

He further added that New Delhi can "100 per cent" count on the US, while showing his admiration for PM Modi. "India can count on me 100 per cent. They call right here. We're doing well. We're setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get. I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi," Trump said during the event virtually.

Praising US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said, "Marco is the greatest. He is going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of our country."

The event is organised to commemorate the 250th US Independence Day, bringing together diplomatic and cultural elements with participation from both Indian and American representatives. The US gained independence from Britain on July 4, 1776.

The event also saw a stirring performance by Oscar-winning composer and music maestro AR Rahman, with his iconic anthem 'Jai Ho' emerging as the highlight of the evening. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Gor highlighted strengthening India-US relations, describing the partnership as entering a "new era of shared success". He further recalled the close personal rapport between Trump and PM Modi, saying, "Every time the President (Trump) and I speak, one of the first questions the President will ask is, 'How is my friend, the Prime Minister (Modi), doing?' And that is something that is important to convey because this relationship is not new." He emphasised that Washington's foreign policy approach was not isolationist, stating, "America first does not mean America alone. And every week, we identify opportunities that are win-win situations for both of our nations."

Gor further stated that the US-India bond is the "foundation of a new era," highlighting that the US Embassy in New Delhi ranked number one globally by bringing in USD 20.5 billion of new investments into the United States. The US Ambassador to India highlighted that the commercial diplomacy between the two countries is at a "record high level". "This bond is the foundation of a new era. We are actively delivering on the promise of our cooperation and building a future of tangible achievements," he said.

He noted that since he arrived in New Delhi five months ago, a framework of the interim trade deal has been announced and is expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

"Since I arrived in New Delhi just five months ago, we have announced an interim trade deal that, hopefully, in the next few weeks, will get signed," he said.

The Ambassador added that India has been invited to, accepted and joined Pax Silica and also emphasised the embassy's role in investment promotion. "I am specifically proud that every embassy competes to bring investment into the United States. And our embassy in India came in number one in the world with USD 20.5 billion of new investments into the United States," he said.

Looking ahead, he said the focus is on shared success driven by momentum in the bilateral partnership. "Tonight is not only about celebrating history. It is about looking ahead to a new era of shared success driven by the extraordinary momentum in the US-India partnership," Gor said and added that since arriving in India, he has worked to ensure Washington's top decision-makers recognise the importance of the relationship. "Since I've arrived here, I've been honoured to advocate for our shared future, ensuring that top decision-makers in Washington recognise the US-India relationship," he said.

The remarks come amid Rubio's four-day visit to India, during which he will be attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital. India is gearing up to host the security dialogue in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of EAM Jaishankar.

(With ANI inputs)