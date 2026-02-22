FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’

US President Donald Trump has made an immediate decision to ship a medical vessel to Greenland for medical help as he claimed many people were “falling sick”. He did not reveal any details about the mysterious ‘illness’.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has made an immediate decision to ship a medical vessel to Greenland for medical help as he claimed many people were “falling sick”. Sharing the news on his Truth Social account, President Trump wrote that the US is “going to send a great hospital boat” to Greenland.  

However, he did not reveal any details about the mysterious ‘illness’, the timing or details of the boat. The announcement was sudden.  

    Advertisement