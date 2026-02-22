Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’

ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, Final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know
US President Donald Trump has made an immediate decision to ship a medical vessel to Greenland for medical help as he claimed many people were “falling sick”. He did not reveal any details about the mysterious ‘illness’.
However, he did not reveal any details about the mysterious ‘illness’, the timing or details of the boat. The announcement was sudden.