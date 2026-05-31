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Donald Trump seeks several changes to proposed Iran war deal during Situation Room meeting

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Donald Trump seeks several changes to proposed Iran war deal during Situation Room meeting

US President Donald Trump has aimed to make changes in various terms of a peace proposal to end the Iran war, US media reported Saturday, as a final deal remains inconclusive among the parties. For a month since the ceasefire proposal, the parties have failed to reach a final peace agreement.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 31, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Donald Trump seeks several changes to proposed Iran war deal during Situation Room meeting
Donald Trump seeks several changes to proposed Iran war deal
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US President Donald Trump has aimed to make changes in various terms of a peace proposal to end the Iran war, US media reported Saturday, as a final deal remains inconclusive among the parties. For a month since the ceasefire proposal in April, the parties have failed to reach a final peace agreement to end the conflict which has now entered its fourth month. 

According to a New York Times report, Trump sought changes to toughen the terms of the peace deal and has sent the new framework to Iran for its consideration, according to officials familiar with the proceedings. 

Amid this, Donald Trump chaired a meeting at the White House to come to decide about a possible deal with Iran, but it ended without any outcome earlier this week. Donald Trump left the meeting which went for two hours, without coming to a decision, the Associated Press reported, citing a senior Trump administration official. 

Prior to the meeting, which was held on May 29, Friday, Trump had emphasised in a social media post that a deal which includes prolonging the ceasefire must also include the reopening of the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz by Iran. 

Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two US officials said. This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days. The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

As per two sources, Trump asked his team to make changes to the draft on clauses regarding Iran's nuclear program. Axios said that in its current form, the MoU includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no specific concessions beyond that. 

While it states that there will be a 60-day window to negotiate on nuclear commitments from Iran and sanctions relief from the United States, the first issue on the docket is how to dispose of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and limit further enrichment. 

“It's more specifics about how the US gets the material and the timing,” a senior administration official said, referring to the enriched uranium.” There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something,” a senior administration official said. 

The new changes could delay negotiations between the parties for days before a final decision is reached on whether a peace deal would end the war that began after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28. 

US sources had told AFP that a peace proposal by Iran had been waiting for Trump to sign, but he left the meeting in the White House Situation Room with no decision. 

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