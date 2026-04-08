FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'

Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'

Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forces won’t leave West Asia

After ceasefire, Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at home’ sparks fresh political row

IPL 2026: BCCI introduces new field restrictions for non-playing squad members

Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed in Assam

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan succeed in their face enhancements, or failed? Dr Shagun Gupta makes big statement

Samajwadi Party protests over posters hailing Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM' and targeting Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lyari Raj' ahead of UP 2027 polls

IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full Rs 25.20 cr all-round impact against LSG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'

Mithila reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla

Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forces won’t leave West Asia

Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forc

Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at home’ sparks fresh political row

Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?

Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forces won’t leave West Asia

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington is considering a “joint venture” with Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz, following his announcement of a two-week ceasefire. Speaking during an interview with ABC News, when asked whether Tehran would be allowed to charge tolls for shipping through the strait, the US President said the joint venture would help to secure the strategic waterway, a critical transit for global energy trade. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forces won’t leave West Asia
Donald Trump seeks 'joint venture' with Iran over securing Strait of Hormuz
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington is considering a “joint venture” with Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz, following his announcement of a two-week ceasefire. Speaking during an interview with ABC News, when asked whether Tehran would be allowed to charge tolls for shipping through the strait, the US President said the joint venture would help to secure the strategic waterway, a critical transit for global energy trade. 

“We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it - also securing it from lots of other people,” Trump said. “It's a beautiful thing,” he added. Trump also reiterated that he would not permit Iran to maintain any uranium enrichment capabilities, despite Tehran’s repeated claims that it will retain its right to enrich uranium. 

“There won't be any enrichment,” the US President said to ABC News. Trump said he expects peace talks to begin on Friday and to progress rapidly, and also confirmed that China played a key role in engaging with Iran. He further stated that American forces in the region will not be leaving, indicating they will remain in place to enforce any future agreement. 

Following his remarks, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, stated that the American forces remain prepared to “resume combat operations” in the Islamic Republic if ordered, highlighting the temporary nature of the truce.During a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, General Caine stated that the ceasefire was just a “pause”, noting that the joint forces are ready to resume combat operations with “the same speed and precision” as showcased during US operations against Iran since February 28. 

“Let us be clear. A ceasefire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready if ordered or called upon to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision as we've demonstrated over the last 38 days. And we hope that that is not the case,” Caine said. 

General Caine also paid tribute to the US personnel who have lost their lives so far in the operation, noting the 13 service members of the joint forces who lost their lives during the conflict. “I want to start this morning by honouring the 13 members of our American joint force who were killed in action thus far during this operation; their sacrifice and that of their families is deeply important to us, and we are grateful,” he added. 

General Caine's remarks come hours after Trump announced a double-sided ceasefire in the West Asia conflict with Iran for two weeks.Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives. 

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump said. 

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he added. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You cannot judge anything from teaser'
Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana
Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'
Mithila reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla
Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forces won’t leave West Asia
Donald Trump seeks ‘joint venture’ with Iran over Strait of Hormuz, says US forc
After ceasefire, Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at home’ sparks fresh political row
Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, CM Himanta Sarma’s remarks ‘Eat beef at
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement