Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’

This Indian star went bankrupt, was under debt of Rs 90 crore, Dhirubhai Ambani offered him help, but.., businessman later said 'ye ladka gir gaya..'

DNA TV Show: What is 'I Love Muhammad' controversy?

Meet woman, buffalo herder in childhood, struggled hard to support family, attempted UPSC thrice, became IAS, is now...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issues BIG statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, says, 'Why Indian-diaspora...'

Abrar Ahmed vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Celebration war takes over Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match, videos go viral

Swiggy exists Rapido with Rs 24000000000 stake sale deal due to..., Rapido plans to expand and enter...

Donald Trump's address to the UN: What US President said in his hour-long speech | 10 key points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'

'Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..

"Deeply engaged" in efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, stressing "we have to stop the war in Gaza immediately". He was addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 12:09 AM IST

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump speaking at UNGA
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

"Deeply engaged" in efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, stressing "we have to stop the war in Gaza immediately".Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he also stressed the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza."We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately.

We have to stop it," Trump said. He pressed for urgent negotiations, adding, "We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace." Stressing the importance of recovering captives from Hamas, he continued, "We have to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back. We have to get them back now. We want actually the 38 dead bodies back too."Trump argued that Hamas "has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace," a claim the Palestinian group has denied, while accusing Israel of blocking ceasefire agreements.

He also reiterated that the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western nations amounted to a "reward" for Hamas. While Trump rejected such recognition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her address to reaffirm Europe's commitment to a two-state solution and announced new initiatives to back Palestine and rebuild Gaza. "We will set up a Palestine Donor Group. Because any future Palestinian State must be viable also from an economic point of view. And we Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza's reconstruction. Gaza must be rebuilt," she said.

Highlighting Europe's role in supporting the Palestinian Authority, she stressed, "When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass, and our compass is the two-state solution. Since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority. But we must all do more.”

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas also addressed the Assembly via video link, warning Hamas to surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority. "The state of Palestine is the only entity eligible to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza... Hamas will have no role in governing," Abbas declared. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check timings
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check ti
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: B-town celebs shower love on parents-to-be
Delhi Traffic Alert: Restrictions in place for Navratre, Ramlila, Dussehra celebrations from Sept 22 to Oct 3, check key routes to avoid
Navratri 2025: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Ramlila, Dussehra
UK to remove visa fees? Keir Starmer's govt considers waiver amid Trump's H-1B shocker, check details
UK to remove visa fees? Starmer mulls waiver amid Trump's shocker
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE