'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’
This Indian star went bankrupt, was under debt of Rs 90 crore, Dhirubhai Ambani offered him help, but.., businessman later said 'ye ladka gir gaya..'
DNA TV Show: What is 'I Love Muhammad' controversy?
Meet woman, buffalo herder in childhood, struggled hard to support family, attempted UPSC thrice, became IAS, is now...
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issues BIG statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, says, 'Why Indian-diaspora...'
Abrar Ahmed vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Celebration war takes over Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match, videos go viral
Swiggy exists Rapido with Rs 24000000000 stake sale deal due to..., Rapido plans to expand and enter...
Donald Trump's address to the UN: What US President said in his hour-long speech | 10 key points
WORLD
"Deeply engaged" in efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, stressing "we have to stop the war in Gaza immediately". He was addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"Deeply engaged" in efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, stressing "we have to stop the war in Gaza immediately".Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he also stressed the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza."We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately.
We have to stop it," Trump said. He pressed for urgent negotiations, adding, "We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace." Stressing the importance of recovering captives from Hamas, he continued, "We have to get the hostages back. We want all 20 back. We have to get them back now. We want actually the 38 dead bodies back too."Trump argued that Hamas "has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace," a claim the Palestinian group has denied, while accusing Israel of blocking ceasefire agreements.
He also reiterated that the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western nations amounted to a "reward" for Hamas. While Trump rejected such recognition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her address to reaffirm Europe's commitment to a two-state solution and announced new initiatives to back Palestine and rebuild Gaza. "We will set up a Palestine Donor Group. Because any future Palestinian State must be viable also from an economic point of view. And we Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza's reconstruction. Gaza must be rebuilt," she said.
Highlighting Europe's role in supporting the Palestinian Authority, she stressed, "When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass, and our compass is the two-state solution. Since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority. But we must all do more.”
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas also addressed the Assembly via video link, warning Hamas to surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority. "The state of Palestine is the only entity eligible to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza... Hamas will have no role in governing," Abbas declared.