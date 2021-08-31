Trump says withdrawal from Afghanistan done 'incompetently', Nikki Haley terms 'shameful retreat'

The US withdrew its troops within two weeks time ending 20-years of war in Afghanistan. But for the world, it seemed a very hasty withdrawal with deaths and destructions towards the end. Now the former US President Donald Trump has hit back at his successor Joe Biden on the manner of withdrawal.

Even as the United States flew its last military flight out of Kabul, Donald Trump said, the withdrawal from war has been handled incompetently. "Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan," Trump said.

The longest American war after the invasion of Afghanistan weeks after the September 9/11 attacks by the US troops, came to an end with the Taliban regaining power in the country.

Trump further went on to say, "In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost."

Biden is not just facing criticism from his predecessor but also others who have been in power. Former top American diplomat to the United Nations Nikki Haley described it as a 'shameful retreat'. "Not only are Russia and China enjoying Joe Biden's retreat in Afghanistan, but they're also ready to seize the moment. The implications of Joe Biden's foreign policy could be catastrophic for America," Haley said.

"The Biden administration was more focused on hitting an arbitrary targeted date rather than hitting the conditions that will permit the execution of the mission that delivers on behalf of America," alleged former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Delivering the Republican Address on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Congressman Mark Green said this is a disgrace that has now resulted in the tragic loss of American lives.

"This is a historic disgrace of epic proportions ordered by President Biden," Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and US Army veteran said.

(With Agency Inputs)