Trump and Netanyahu discussed efforts to eliminate Hamas and bring stability to the region. Their closed-door meeting focused on strategies to remove Hamas and restore peace.

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would “take over and own” the Gaza Strip, promising to clear the area of unexploded bombs and weapons.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.” He also mentioned plans to rebuild and economically develop the region after the cleanup.

Trump criticised his predecessor Joe Biden, claiming that “nobody did anything for four years” in the Middle East except show incompetence.

Additionally, Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan would accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, despite both countries publicly rejecting the idea. “They say they’re not going to accept — I say they will,” he stated.

The meeting marked Trump’s first official discussion with a foreign leader since returning to office.

In a shift from his previous stance, Trump suggested he might reconsider supporting an independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution. When asked about his earlier 2020 plan for Palestinian statehood, he said, “A lot of plans change with time,” acknowledging that the situation had evolved significantly.

Trump concluded by saying the current situation is “complex and difficult” but expressed confidence in finding a solution.