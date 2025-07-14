Donald Trump says US will send Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, expresses disappointment with Putin: 'He talks nice and then...'

This announcement comes ahead of a busy diplomatic Monday, when Trump is expected to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States will send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, a move that marks renewed support for Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia. Trump also hinted that fresh sanctions on Russia may be announced soon.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, Trump said, "We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need." He did not mention how many would be sent but confirmed that the US would provide Ukraine with advanced military equipment. “They do need protection,” he added.

This announcement comes ahead of a busy diplomatic Monday, when Trump is expected to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington. Meanwhile, the US special envoy is also set to begin a new trip to Ukraine.

Trump's decision follows a change in stance by the White House. Earlier this month, the administration had announced a pause in weapons deliveries to Kyiv. However, the new plan involves NATO covering the cost of some US weapons sent to Ukraine. “We’re basically going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military and they’re going to pay us 100 percent,” Trump said. “It’ll be business for us.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said his country was close to finalising an agreement for more Patriot systems and missiles.

Trump also expressed disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening.”

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump had hoped to work with Putin to end the war but avoided increasing sanctions. However, that may change soon. When asked about possible sanctions, Trump said, “We’re going to see what we will see tomorrow.”