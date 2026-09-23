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Donald Trump says US officials held 3-hour meeting with Iran delegation at UNGA, calls it positive

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that American officials held a three-hour meeting with members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, offering a possible opening in the stalled efforts to end the nearly seven-month-old war.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Donald Trump says US officials held 3-hour meeting with Iran delegation at UNGA, calls it positive
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US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that American officials held a three-hour meeting with members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, offering a possible opening in the stalled efforts to end the nearly seven-month-old war.

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seated beside him, Trump described the meeting with Iran as positive and said reaching a deal would be in Iran's interest.

"It was a good meeting ... It's to their advantage to make a deal," Trump said.

"I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it," he said of a potential agreement that could end the fighting, which began at the end of February. "In one case, it's obliteration. And the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country."

Iran Sets Conditions For Reopening Hormuz

The meeting also saw Iran convey its conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, with Tehran demanding the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war across all "resistance" fronts.

Trump had asked Jared Kushner and Witkoff to comment on the meeting but did not confirm exactly who attended.

Witkoff, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said: "I feel very good right now."

Trump's Red Line For Iran Deal

The comments came shortly after Trump met British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the United Nations in New York.

"They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they've been talking to us, and the relationship is developing. But we can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Trump's Big Decision: Deal Or Annihilate Iran

Trump presented the Iran issue as a stark choice.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly," he said.

"We will get it done one way or another. We will get it done and get it done fast," Trump added.

Iran also indicated it remains open to reviving negotiations and could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if its demands were met.

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