FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor made Anurag Kashyap cry, fans react

Viral video: Not Nawazuddin, Manoj, Ranbir; but THIS actor made Anurag cry

Orry makes big statement on his paycheck: Rs 76 lakh for one reel and lakhs for event appearances

Orry makes big statement on his paycheck: Rs 76 lakh for one reel and lakhs

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND W vs NED W match live on tv and online?

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When, where to watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump says US-Iran peace deal is not final: 'If I don't like it, will go back to dropping bombs'

Trump's comments come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peace agreement in Switzerland.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Trump says US-Iran peace deal is not final: 'If I don't like it, will go back to dropping bombs'
Donald Trump with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the G7 summit (Photo: YouTube/White House).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump has hinted that the US-Iran peace deal is not final, warning of renewed attacks on the Islamic republic if he does not like the text of the agreement. Trump's comments come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peace agreement in Switzerland. Addressing reporters at the G7 Summit in France, Trump said: "If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads."

Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump asserted that the US-Iran framework is "very strong." The US leader added that since the announcement of the deal, the stock markets are "really happy" and that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open a "day or two" after the agreement's signing. "What is really happy is the stock market that has gone wild. It's gone through the roof. And oil has tumbled down," Trump said, adding: "That speaks louder than words."

Trump also slammed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated under former US President Barack Obama's leadership, saying that it involved transfer of large sums of money to Iran, including USD 1.7 billion in cash. "Nobody could have made this deal. I mean, the JCPOA done by Obama, he handed them a billion seven in cash, gave them hundreds of millions of dollars, gave them billions and billions of dollars. But he gave them 1.7 billion dollars in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran," Trump said.

US-Iran deal signing

The comments from Trump come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal after months of war. The agreement will be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Iran and the US have already signed the deal digitally, according to a statement from American Vice President JD Vance. The US-Iran war had broken out in late-February and has rattled oil and stock markets around the world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Reliance Jio IPO soon? Why Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man selling Jio shares now? What investors should watch
Jio IPO soon: Why Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man selling Jio shares now? Wha
Viral video: Not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor made Anurag Kashyap cry, fans react
Viral video: Not Nawazuddin, Manoj, Ranbir; but THIS actor made Anurag cry
Trump says US-Iran peace deal is not final: 'If I don't like it, will go back to dropping bombs'
Trump says US-Iran deal not final: 'Will go back to dropping bombs'
UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check how to download hall ticket
UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; details here
Orry makes big statement on his paycheck: Rs 76 lakh for one reel and lakhs for event appearances
Orry makes big statement on his paycheck: Rs 76 lakh for one reel and lakhs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement