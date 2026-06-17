Trump says US-Iran peace deal is not final: 'If I don't like it, will go back to dropping bombs'

Trump's comments come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peace agreement in Switzerland.

United States President Donald Trump has hinted that the US-Iran peace deal is not final, warning of renewed attacks on the Islamic republic if he does not like the text of the agreement. Trump's comments come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peace agreement in Switzerland. Addressing reporters at the G7 Summit in France, Trump said: "If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads."

Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump asserted that the US-Iran framework is "very strong." The US leader added that since the announcement of the deal, the stock markets are "really happy" and that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open a "day or two" after the agreement's signing. "What is really happy is the stock market that has gone wild. It's gone through the roof. And oil has tumbled down," Trump said, adding: "That speaks louder than words."

Trump also slammed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated under former US President Barack Obama's leadership, saying that it involved transfer of large sums of money to Iran, including USD 1.7 billion in cash. "Nobody could have made this deal. I mean, the JCPOA done by Obama, he handed them a billion seven in cash, gave them hundreds of millions of dollars, gave them billions and billions of dollars. But he gave them 1.7 billion dollars in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran," Trump said.

US-Iran deal signing

The comments from Trump come just two days before the US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal after months of war. The agreement will be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Iran and the US have already signed the deal digitally, according to a statement from American Vice President JD Vance. The US-Iran war had broken out in late-February and has rattled oil and stock markets around the world.