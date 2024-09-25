'Big threats to my life by…': Donald Trump says US intelligence warns him of assassination attempt from this country

The ex-president of the United States, Donald Trump, has recently shared information about “real and specific” attempts on his life by Iran, based on the briefing of the intelligence service. Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said these threats are part of Iran’s plan to disrupt America ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

On X, Trump tweeted, “Big threats on my life by Iran,” and he has claimed that he has more security protection than ever before. He also thanked Congress for their support and noted that they all agreed to raise the budget for the Secret Service.

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

This warning is given at the back of two attempts made on Trump’s life during his campaign for the 2024 presidency. The first time was on 13 July, when he was in Pennsylvania during a rally. A bullet came close to his ear and touched it. Another attempt was attempted on September 15 in the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A man was arrested for claiming that he pointed a rifle at Trump when the latter was out to play golf. The suspect, Ryan Routh, has been charged with attempted assassination and other offences.

Cheung said that intelligence officials have reported a rise in the coordinated attacks in the past few months, and hence the law enforcement agencies have been working hard to provide security to Trump and to ensure free and fair elections. The nature of these threats is still unknown; it is not clear whether they are new intelligence or connected with the previous threats.

However, the threats have escalated in the recent past, and so has Trump’s rhetoric. He urged that if any attempts on his life were successful, Iran should face severe consequences, and he said that America should “wipe out” Iran and considered any hesitation among American leaders as cowardice.