FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'

Karan slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia film

Ram Mandir donation theft case: Ayodhya Police get permission to interrogate five accused in jail

Ram Mandir donation theft case: Police to interrogate five accused in jail

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

Delhi govt reshuffles administration: 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump says US could eliminate Iran leadership 'with one shot,' wants negotiations to continue

US President Donald Trump said the US could eliminate Iran's remaining leadership with "one shot" but is avoiding such action to keep diplomatic talks alive.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:03 AM IST

Donald Trump says US could eliminate Iran leadership 'with one shot,' wants negotiations to continue
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States could wipe out Iran's remaining leadership with "one shot" if it chose to do so, but stressed that Washington is holding back because it wants diplomatic negotiations with Tehran to continue.

Speaking to Axios, Trump referred to the gathering of senior Iranian officials during the week-long funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said.

Emphasis on diplomacy despite strong warning

While making the striking remark, Trump suggested that the US is prioritising negotiations over further military action. According to him, eliminating Iran's remaining leadership would undermine any possibility of future talks, making diplomacy the preferred course despite escalating tensions.

Trump questions public mourning for Khamenei

Trump also expressed surprise at the large crowds mourning Khamenei during the funeral ceremonies.

"I was surprised to see some Iranians crying at the funeral. I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," he told Axios, questioning the authenticity of the public displays of grief.

Iran responds with sharp criticism

Trump's comments drew a swift response from Iran's embassy in Armenia. In a post on X, the embassy criticised the US President, saying: "You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour."

The exchange adds to the increasingly hostile rhetoric between Washington and Tehran following the recent escalation in the region.

Fourth of July remarks

Trump had also taken aim at Iran ahead of the US Fourth of July celebrations, claiming that recent military strikes had left Tehran eager to negotiate.c"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.

His comments come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, even as the US administration maintains that diplomatic engagement with Iran remains on the table.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'
Karan slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia film
Global Passport Index 2026: How strong is the Indian passport? Here's what latest ranking says
Global Passport Index 2026: How strong is the Indian passport?
Donald Trump says US could eliminate Iran leadership 'with one shot,' wants negotiations to continue
Donald Trump says US could eliminate Iran leadership 'with one shot'
Viral video: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet; fans advice 'men shouldn't comment', users say 'it's all about dirty diverted mind'
Viral video: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet
Gold, silver prices today, July 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement