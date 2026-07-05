Donald Trump says US could eliminate Iran leadership 'with one shot,' wants negotiations to continue

US President Donald Trump said the US could eliminate Iran's remaining leadership with "one shot" but is avoiding such action to keep diplomatic talks alive.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States could wipe out Iran's remaining leadership with "one shot" if it chose to do so, but stressed that Washington is holding back because it wants diplomatic negotiations with Tehran to continue.

Speaking to Axios, Trump referred to the gathering of senior Iranian officials during the week-long funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said.

Emphasis on diplomacy despite strong warning

While making the striking remark, Trump suggested that the US is prioritising negotiations over further military action. According to him, eliminating Iran's remaining leadership would undermine any possibility of future talks, making diplomacy the preferred course despite escalating tensions.

Trump questions public mourning for Khamenei

Trump also expressed surprise at the large crowds mourning Khamenei during the funeral ceremonies.

"I was surprised to see some Iranians crying at the funeral. I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," he told Axios, questioning the authenticity of the public displays of grief.

Iran responds with sharp criticism

Trump's comments drew a swift response from Iran's embassy in Armenia. In a post on X, the embassy criticised the US President, saying: "You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour."

The exchange adds to the increasingly hostile rhetoric between Washington and Tehran following the recent escalation in the region.

Fourth of July remarks

Trump had also taken aim at Iran ahead of the US Fourth of July celebrations, claiming that recent military strikes had left Tehran eager to negotiate.c"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.

His comments come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, even as the US administration maintains that diplomatic engagement with Iran remains on the table.