Donald Trump says this about Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un during interview with Elon Musk, slams Joe Biden for...

The interview was initially delayed due to a cyber attack that disrupted the link hosting the event on X. Musk stated that a 'massive DDOS attack' was responsible for the disruption

Former US President Donald Trump recently spoke with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a widely anticipated interview. During the discussion, Trump talked about Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, describing them as "at the top of the game." He emphasised that the United States needs a strong president to effectively deal with these leaders. Trump added, "They love their country, it is a different form of love."

Trump also mentioned his past interactions with Putin, claiming they had a good relationship. He said, "I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me. We would talk about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I told him, "don't do it." This comment refers to Trump's belief that he discouraged Putin from taking aggressive actions in Ukraine.

The interview was initially delayed due to a cyber attack that disrupted the link hosting the event on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk stated that a "massive DDOS attack" was responsible for the disruption. A DDOS, or "denial-of-service," attack overwhelms a server or network with traffic, causing it to shut down temporarily. Musk posted on X, "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down."

The interview was seen as an effort to boost Trump's struggling campaign, which has faced challenges since US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Musk is now openly backing Trump after an attempted assassination of the former president by a gunman at a recent rally.