Donald Trump says no Strait of Hormuz tolls during Iran ceasefire, warns of strict action if peace talks fail

US President Donald Trump said no tolls will be charged in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day Iran ceasefire and warned the US could impose fees if nuclear talks fail.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that no tolls would be charged for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran. He added that no tolls would be imposed after the ceasefire period ends unless the United States decides to do so if ongoing negotiations fail.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US could impose its own transit fees on vessels using the strategic waterway if a long-term nuclear agreement with Iran is not reached within the agreed timeframe.

'There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60-day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America,' Trump wrote.

He said any future tolls would serve as reimbursement for what he described as America's role in protecting Middle Eastern countries and safeguarding maritime trade routes.

US-Iran talks set to begin in Switzerland

Trump's remarks come as technical-level negotiations between the United States and Iran are expected to begin on Sunday in Switzerland. Pakistan, which has played a mediating role, said the talks would move forward with support from Qatari mediators.

The interim agreement gives negotiators 60 days to reach a broader nuclear deal, although the deadline can be extended if both sides agree.

Dispute over status of the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran's joint military command announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed, citing what it called a "clear breach" of US commitments under the ceasefire arrangement. Iranian officials argued that Washington had failed to fully end hostilities as required by the agreement.

The United States rejected Iran's claim. "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case," said Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command.

According to the US military, 55 merchant vessels carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil successfully transited the strait on Saturday.

Iranian delegation heads to Switzerland

Shortly after announcing the closure, Iran's state broadcaster reported that the country's negotiating team was departing for Switzerland. The trip had originally been scheduled for Friday but was delayed.

State media said the delegation includes parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and senior officials from Iran's central bank and oil sector. One key element under discussion is the potential unfreezing of Iranian assets.

US officials arrive for negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are already in Switzerland and working on the technical details of the expected negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Vance told Fox News that he also plans to travel to Switzerland within the next few days as talks gain momentum.