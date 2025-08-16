Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska was "very productive," though a few key issues remain unresolved, with no formal deal reached yet.

In a closely watched summit, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday at 3:30 pm ET (11:30 am local time) in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump claimed that rather than negotiating an immediate peace agreement for Ukraine, his goal is to bring Putin to the table for talks. In addition to downplaying the prospect of providing security guarantees to Kyiv, he said that he had discussed the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a close supporter of Putin.

Trump-Putin meet: Highlights from their 'productive' Alaska summit.