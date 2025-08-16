'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’

Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH

Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'

Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan

Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska was "very productive," though a few key issues remain unresolved, with no formal deal reached yet.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

TRENDING NOW

In a closely watched summit, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday at 3:30 pm ET (11:30 am local time) in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump claimed that rather than negotiating an immediate peace agreement for Ukraine, his goal is to bring Putin to the table for talks. In addition to downplaying the prospect of providing security guarantees to Kyiv, he said that he had discussed the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a close supporter of Putin.

Trump-Putin meet: Highlights from their 'productive' Alaska summit.

  • The trajectory of the war in Ukraine and the fate of Europe may be decided by the "very productive" and "mutually respectful" high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
  • After three hours of discussions, the two leaders conducted a joint press conference but did not answer any questions from reporters. While President Putin characterised the discussions as 'thorough and useful,' President Trump made it plain that "there is no deal until there is a deal," implying that there was no appropriate conclusion during the meeting.
  • Trump was accompanied by top aides at all times, the White House said. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Air Force One that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff joined Trump for a lunch meeting with other officials, rather than the one-on-one meeting that had been scheduled.
  • Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov during his historic discussions.
  • "We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left," Donald Trump told reporters.
  • The "negotiations took place in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere," according to the Russian president, who spoke to the media first and for a longer period than Trump.
  • While on his way, Trump said reporters that his objective was to get Mr. Putin to the negotiating table, not to negotiate a settlement on behalf of Ukraine. "I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine," he stated.  In the presidential plane, he told reporters, "I think it's going to work out very well - and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast."
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the US president ought to persuade Russia to halt its "invasion" while Mr. Trump was en route to Alaska. "The war must end, and Russia must take the required actions. In a social media post, Zelensky stated, "We are depending on America."
  • "We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal, so I will call up NATO in a little while, and I will call up the various people that are appropriate. I'll, of course, call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting... We made some great progress today... We'll probably speak to you soon and hopefully see you again very soon," Trump said while speaking at a press conference alongside Putin.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari claims 'Karza toh liya nahi...'; his audio call with businessman goes viral
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari clai
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI says...
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE