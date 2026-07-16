Trump says Iran 'better behave' as he warns of attacks on power plants and bridges

Trump warned that Iran "better behave" amid a renewed exchange of attacks between the two sides after the collapse of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict that has been raging for months.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said he does not like setting deadlines when asked if he had given Iran any ultimatum before ordering the bombing of its bridges and power plants. Trump warned that Iran "better behave" amid a renewed exchange of attacks between the two sides after the collapse of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict that has been raging for months.

Responding to a query, Trump said: "I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know--they know the story. They better behave." The US president made the remarks after arriving in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, during an interview with Fox News, Trump had warned that the US would begin striking Iranian power plants and bridges next week as part of its border assault on the Islamic republic unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Trump went on to say that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with the US. "We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," he told Fox News.

Trump's remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have intensified following the collapse of the MoU signed between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in the Middle East. According to the CNN, American and Iranian representatives remain in touch, but the Trump administration has maintained that talks cannot move forward while Iran continues to restrict maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The US-Iran war had begun in late-February when the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Tehran, killing the former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).