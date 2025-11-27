Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami

Trump suspended aid to South Africa in February, alleging discrimination against White farmers. It is unclear what further 'payments and subsidies' are being halted.

US President Donald Trump has said that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, announcing the decision while sharply criticising the South African government over what he described as "horrific Human Rights abuses."

In a post on his social media handle "Truth Social,' Trump wrote, "the United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers."

"To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," he added.

Trump also criticised major US media outlets for not reporting on the issue. "Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won't issue a word against this genocide. That's why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!" he said.

"At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our US Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida, next year," he added.

Announcing further steps, Trump added that the US would halt financial contributions to South Africa. "South Africa has demonstrated to the world that they are not a country worthy of membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he said.

Trump suspended aid to South Africa in February, alleging discrimination against White farmers. It is unclear what further "payments and subsidies" are being halted, according to CNN.

The US boycotted the 2025 meeting in South Africa amid unfounded accusations that the government there is committing genocide against White South Africans, CNN reported.

