Donald Trump said PM Modi is like him, he doesn't sleep, claims Sergio Gor as he recalls US President's 6 am call anecdote

US Ambassador Sergio Gor revealed that President Donald Trump once wanted to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 am.

US President Donald Trump once wanted to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 a.m. India time, believing his Indian counterpart would already be awake, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday, Gor shared the anecdote to highlight the close personal rapport between Trump and PM Modi.

Trump wanted to call Modi during UFC 327 event

Recalling the incident, Gor said it took place backstage during the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida, in April this year.

According to the ambassador, Trump suddenly suggested calling PM Modi. "He said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.' I replied, 'It's 6 a.m. in India.' He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me—he doesn't sleep.'"

However, since Trump was due to go on stage shortly afterward, the call was postponed and scheduled for the following day.

'Not everything needs to be scheduled'

Gor said the incident reflected the personal friendship between the two leaders. "The larger message is that when you're friends with someone, not everything needs to be scheduled," he said.

He added that Trump holds India in high regard and considers PM Modi a close friend, a relationship he suggested is unique among many world leaders. "There are leaders we schedule things with because he does not consider them at the same level that he considers the Prime Minister," Gor remarked.

Trump continues to speak fondly of India

During his address, Gor said Trump still speaks warmly about his previous visit to India and remains deeply appreciative of the country. "I look forward to, at some point, having the President visit India again," he said.

The ambassador noted that the relationship between Trump and Modi dates back to Trump's first term in office and has continued to strengthen over the years. "His relationship with the Prime Minister goes back to his first term. There are warm memories of India, and that's an incredible advantage," Gor said.

India-US trade deal nearing completion

Gor also provided an update on the proposed India-US trade agreement, saying negotiations are in their final phase.

According to him, only about one percent of the discussions remain before the deal can be finalised. Addressing concerns over the pace of negotiations, Gor pointed out that major trade agreements often take years to conclude.

"People ask why this is taking so long. We've been working on this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. As long as we beat that timeline, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

Modi likely to visit the US later this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States in December for the G20 Summit.

The two leaders most recently met in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where their strong personal rapport was once again evident during bilateral discussions.