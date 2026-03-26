Donald Trump’s warns to Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan

'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version

Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu

8th Pay Commission update: Govt clarifies timeline; why your salary hike, arrears still be delayed?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'

After Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt next film will questions anti-national elements, actor will be seen in Aakhri Sawal

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves bowlers worried

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves

Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’

Donald Trump warns to Iran ‘get serious, before it is too late’

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump’s warns to Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’

US President Donald Trump has significantly intensified his rhetoric against Tehran, asserting that Iranian negotiators are “begging” for a diplomatic resolution despite their public claims of merely “looking at our proposal.” He has given Iran a final warning saying, "there is no turning back'.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Donald Trump’s warns to Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’
Donald Trump has given a final warning to Iran asking it to "get serious"
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has significantly intensified his rhetoric against Tehran, asserting that Iranian negotiators are “begging” for a diplomatic resolution despite their public claims of merely “looking at our proposal.” 

Alongside, Trump also issued a warning to Iran saying with a firm stance that their leaders should “get serious soon, before it is too late”. 

In a series of blunt remarks, Trump claimed that Iran has been “militarily obliterated” and further cautioned that the nation has “zero chance of a comeback.” 

Donald Trump's final warning to Iran

The US President dismissed Tehran's official diplomatic position as "WRONG!!!" and called upon the Iranian leadership to engage seriously in negotiations without delay. He issued a final warning, stating that if the current impasse continues, "there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty," highlighting the critical nature of the escalating tensions. 

These developments occurred shortly after Trump suggested that Tehran is seeking a deal to conclude the month-long conflict, despite senior Iranian diplomats publicly dismissing the possibility of discussions with Washington. Trump, whose public stance has fluctuated between threats and conciliation, claimed that back-channel talks to resolve the war are currently active but suggested that Iranian officials are concealing them due to internal security concerns. 

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump stated during a dinner for Republican members of Congress. He further alleged that Iranian officials are hesitant to admit to these talks publicly. “But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people,” he said, adding, “They're also afraid they'll be killed by us.” 

However, the Islamic Republic's senior leadership has firmly rejected these assertions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state television that the country has no intention of participating in such negotiations. “We seek an end to the war on our own terms, of course, and in a way that it will not be repeated here again,” Araghchi noted during his broadcast.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get serious, before it is too late’, gives final chance of negotiation or ‘NO TURNING BACK’
Donald Trump warns to Iran ‘get serious, before it is too late’
Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?
Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan
Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank?
'Haven't seen many players who...': Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version
Sourav Ganguly explains preference for 'young' MS Dhoni over mature version
Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu
Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's largest island Honshu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement