US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during her press briefing on Wednesday (local time), said that the rescue of NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov was a historic mission under US President Donald Trump. Leavitt stated that Trump had always promised to look out for the "forgotten man and woman."

"This historic mission brings new meaning to President Trump's promise to always look out for the forgotten man and woman," she said. Leavitt said that 'last night was the very best of America' as the astronauts were back on Earth."Last night we saw the very best of America. After spending nearly 300 days aboard the International Space Station, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are back on Earth. These two incredible astronauts were only supposed to be up there for eight days," she said.

Leavitt blamed the Biden administration's lack of urgency for the extended stay of the astronauts in space, which went from a week to nine months."But, because of the Biden administration's lack of urgency, they ended up spending nine months in space. Joe Biden's lack of courage to act boldly and decisively was a big reason why Butch and Sunita did not make it back until yesterday. But President Trump doesn't waste time. Immediately, after taking office, President Trump directed Elon Musk and SpaceX to rescue these brave astronauts alongside NASA," she said.

Leavitt further stated that Trump personally called the NASA chief and Elon Musk to prioritise the mission to bring the astronauts back. She added that the president looks forward to welcoming them to the Oval Office once they are medically fit."The President also called the acting administrator of NASA and told her to bring the astronauts home as soon as possible.

As Acting Administrator Janet Petro said yesterday, Per President Trump's direction, NASA and SpaceX worked diligently to pull the schedule a month earlier. The President looks forward to welcoming Butch and Sunita to the Oval Office when they are recovered," she said.

Earlier in the day, NASA Crew-9 astronauts breathed earthly air for the first time in over nine months on Wednesday after the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

