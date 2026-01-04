US Strikes Venezuela: From India, China, France to Russia, here's a look at how countries reacted to Maduro's capture by Trump

The recent U.S. military strike in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, has sparked global reactions. Countries like India, France, Russia, China and the UN have criticised the operation, stressing violations of international law.

In the early hours of January 3, 2026, the United States conducted a military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The U.S. government, which has long refused to recognise Maduro as the legitimate leader, accused him of involvement in drug trafficking and 'narco-terrorism.' Following his capture, the couple was flown to New York to face trial in the Southern District of New York.

The operation sparked global debate, with countries and international organisations weighing in on the legality and implications of the strike. Many world leaders emphasised the need for a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela, while others condemned the unilateral military action as a violation of international law and Venezuelan sovereignty.

India’s Position

The Government of India has expressed deep concern over the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela. Emphasising the principles of sovereignty and non-interference, India called for restraint, dialogue, and respect for international law to ensure a peaceful resolution to the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron

'The transition to come must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We hope that President Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, elected in 2024, will be able to ensure this transition as quickly as possible,' Macron wrote on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Merz said the legal assessment of the U.S. operation is complex and 'we will take our time' to evaluate it, adding that principles of international law must apply. He urged that 'a transition to a government legitimised by elections must be ensured' and warned that 'political instability must not arise in Venezuela.'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

'Spain did not recognise the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence,' Sanchez wrote on X.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

'These developments constitute a dangerous precedent,' Guterres' spokesperson said. 'The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

'Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers.'

Chinese Foreign Ministry

'China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country,' a ministry statement said.

South African Department of International Relations

"South Africa calls on the UN Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation," a statement by the South African Department of International Relations said.

Russia Foreign Ministry

'This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable.'

'The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability.'

'In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue.'

Argentine President Javier Milei, in media interview

'What we have to understand is that it's the collapse of the regime of a dictator that was rigging elections, that in the last election was badly defeated and, despite that, he clung on to power.'

'That's why I'd say that today's news is excellent news for the free world.'

Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs

'The Mexican government strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations.'

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

'Canada calls on all parties to respect international law and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society. Canada is engaging with its international partners and monitoring developments closely.'

Paraguay Government

'Paraguay is closely monitoring current developments in Venezuela and calls for prioritising democratic means that guarantee an orderly transition.'

Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Ministry

'Bolivia reiterates its commitment to peace, democracy, and coordination with the international community for humanitarian assistance, the protection of the civilian population, and support for a credible and definitive process of institutional reconstruction.'

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on X

'In light of the events that took place early this morning in Venezuela, my government reiterates our position in favour of democratic trials and in favour of accepting the legitimate wishes of the Venezuelan people, as expressed emphatically at the polls, where Edmundo Gonzalez was elected.'

Peru's Foreign Ministry

'The Government of Peru calls for a prompt solution to the political situation in Venezuela, in favour of a transition with full respect for international law and human rights, as well as attention to the legitimate and genuine aspirations of the Venezuelan people to live in democracy with the support of the regional community.'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

'I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law,' Starmer said in a statement to British broadcasters.