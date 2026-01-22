Donald Trump’s U-turn on Greenland following meet with NATO chief: Drops tariff threat to European nations, discusses ‘framework of future deal’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday has made a U-turn on Greenland following a “very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He declared that he will withdraw threats to impose tariffs on some European nations over Greenland, starting February 1.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday has made a U-turn on Greenland following a “very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He declared that he will withdraw threats to impose tariffs on some European nations over Greenland, starting February 1. He also said that a “framework of future deal of Greenland” will be formed with NATO.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the move as beneficial for both the United States and NATO allies. “Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump stated.

He also wrote that additional discussion will also take place "concerning the golden dome," noting that the matter also "pertains to greenland", and top officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, would be responsible for negotiations on the matter.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations. They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" post added on Trump Social.

Donald Trump’s invasion plans of Greenland citing national security concerns

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that Washington needs Greenland for national security, noting that the Arctic Island "is vital for the Golden Dome we are building."

Earlier in his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump called for "immediate negotiations" with European allies on Greenland, saying it's “not a threat to NATO"

The US President argued that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, could be better developed and secured under US control, emphasising its potential benefits for both the US and European nations.

“It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," Trump said.

“And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have," he added.

The US President has been calling for the annexation of Greenland and making threats to impose tariffs on European allies if the Arctic Island is not sold to Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached.

Addressing NATO concerns over the matter, as Denmark is also part of the alliance, Trump insisted that the US controlling Greenland will not pose any threat to the alliance but would “greatly enhance" the alliance, while noting that the US has been "treated very unfairly by NATO." “This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance," he said. Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

Washington claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark, Greenland and Europe have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination. The situation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on NATO, with some European leaders warning that a US attempt to seize Greenland could lead to the alliance's demise.

(ANI Inputs)