Donald Trump's highly touted black-tie dinner in his $TRUMP meme coin reportedly fell flat. The event, held at his luxury golf club in Northern Virginia, saw 200 top coin investors and featured a dinner of filet mignon and halibut. Trump also delivered a half-hour speech, which was followed by a dance session to the song YMCA. However, the attendees were left disappointed and legislators anxious despite the $148 million meme coin party inviting celebrities, high-end buyers and scandal. Though the party was attended by Trump in a personal capacity, he spoke behind a lectern bearing the presidential seat, which raised eyebrows.

Trump arrived in presidential style, flying in on Marine One while blurring his personal and official roles. The event grabbed attention as Democrats accused Trump of using his presidency for personal gain. Protesters chanted ‘shame’ and ‘stop crypto corruption’ outside the club. Also, the source suggested that dinner attendees were involved in limited interaction with Trump as he spoke briefly and mingled with only a few. Trump presented flashy $100K watches for his purchasers, however, they were disappointed with below-average food and security lax.

Among the attendees were tech executives, ultra-wealthy investors, former NBA star Lamar Odom and crypto influencers. Besides elites, some everyday buyers who had simply invested heavily in the $TRUMP coin were present. According to reports, Trump spent just 23 minutes at the event, and his speech included campaign, alleged victory over Joe Biden, and crypto space. During the event, Trump only interacted with reportedly top 25 investors, before leaving the venue. The event also saw the top four investors being honoured with gemstone-encrusted Trump-branded Tourbillon watches valued at $100K, which was not handed personally by him.

Reportedly, the guest disliked the culinary experience. TikTok influencer Nicholas Pinto criticized the meal, saying, “The food sucked. Wasn’t given any drinks other than water or Trump’s wine. I don’t drink, so I had water. My glass was only filled once.” Pinto had spent $300,000 on the $TRUMP coin to secure his invite. According to him, the bread and butter was only the edible highlight on the menu. About Security Concerns and Lax Vetting, a third-party entity conducted a basic Know Your Customer check. Over 200 guests, were granted unusually close access to the sitting US President with minimal scrutiny, according to The Verge.