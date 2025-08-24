Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Disrupts US Mail: Here are list of countries halting postal deliveries
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of capturing two villages of Ukraine's Donetsk
Did you know only 4 Indian cities have both IIT and IIM, they are...
War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, earns...
Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics
Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch
Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj film shows 70% growth, crosses Rs 450 crore, earns...
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...
Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice
WORLD
As the August 29 implementation deadline approaches, multiple countries have announced full or partial suspensions of mail deliveries containing goods to the US
Several national postal operators worldwide have temporarily suspended mail services to the United States. The US ended its long-standing de minimis tariff exemption for imported shipments valued at $800 or less, prompting the action. President Donald Trump signed an executive order citing the fight against illegal drug shipments as a primary motivation, but the Biden administration made no changes.
Global postal services, meanwhile, claim that they have been compelled to halt operations due to ambiguous implementation details and strict deadlines. Concerns have been raised by PostEurop and a number of other national carriers regarding the absence of comprehensive guidance from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Postal services have fewer than two weeks to adapt after key technological procedures were only disclosed on August 15.
Several nations have declared complete or partial suspensions of mail deliveries, including goods to the United States as the August 29 implementation deadline approaches:
Customers in the US may experience new surcharges on low-value packages, fewer shipping options, and delayed delivery as a result of the service suspension. Packages under $800 could previously enter duty-free. According to the new regulations, packages from nations with US tariffs below 15% will cost an extra $80, packages from nations with tariffs between 16 and 25% would cost an additional $160, and packages from nations with tariffs over 25% will incur a $200 fee.
Additionally, senders have to pay duties in advance of shipping to the US, which drastically alters the cost and logistics of international e-commerce. Even presents under $100, letters, and documents are still excluded, but they will be closely examined to guard against abuse.