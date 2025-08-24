Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Disrupts US Mail: Here are list of countries halting postal deliveries

As the August 29 implementation deadline approaches, multiple countries have announced full or partial suspensions of mail deliveries containing goods to the US

Several national postal operators worldwide have temporarily suspended mail services to the United States. The US ended its long-standing de minimis tariff exemption for imported shipments valued at $800 or less, prompting the action. President Donald Trump signed an executive order citing the fight against illegal drug shipments as a primary motivation, but the Biden administration made no changes.

Global postal services, meanwhile, claim that they have been compelled to halt operations due to ambiguous implementation details and strict deadlines. Concerns have been raised by PostEurop and a number of other national carriers regarding the absence of comprehensive guidance from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Postal services have fewer than two weeks to adapt after key technological procedures were only disclosed on August 15.

Countries that have Suspended Postal Deliveries

Several nations have declared complete or partial suspensions of mail deliveries, including goods to the United States as the August 29 implementation deadline approaches:

Germany: DHL Parcel and Deutsche Post As of Saturday, all business client packages were stopped in Germany. DHL Express is not impacted.

France: Unless a solution is found before the new regulations go into effect, La Poste threatened to suspend the country completely.

United Kingdom: Before implementing a compatible system, Royal Mail intends to suspend operations next week temporarily.

Belgium: starting on Saturday, Bpost halted the shipment of items. We will only proceed with letters, documents, and exempt items under $100.

Spain: Beginning Monday, items valued at $800 or less will no longer be accepted by Correos.

India: On Monday, India Post stopped providing mail services for commodities. Gifts under $100 and letters and documents are still accepted.

PostEurop, which represents 53 postal operators in Europe, has warned that a large number of its members are halting services because they lack direction and have little time to prepare.

What effect will it have on customers?

Customers in the US may experience new surcharges on low-value packages, fewer shipping options, and delayed delivery as a result of the service suspension. Packages under $800 could previously enter duty-free. According to the new regulations, packages from nations with US tariffs below 15% will cost an extra $80, packages from nations with tariffs between 16 and 25% would cost an additional $160, and packages from nations with tariffs over 25% will incur a $200 fee.

Additionally, senders have to pay duties in advance of shipping to the US, which drastically alters the cost and logistics of international e-commerce. Even presents under $100, letters, and documents are still excluded, but they will be closely examined to guard against abuse.