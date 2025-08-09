Donald Trump's son Barron Trump has a unique way to connect with classmates to stay discreet; not WhatsApp, he uses...

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, doesn't use WhatsApp or any other regular app to communicate with friends at New York University. Instead, he prefers gaming platforms over sharing his phone number due to security concerns. Know what it is here.

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business with intense security measures in place. He's constantly accompanied by Secret Service agents, even to class. He is rarely seen in hallways or chatting between classes, as he has reportedly found a different way to connect with college friends.

With the security presence, Barron’s movements on campus are too discreet; despite this, he tries to blend in and lead a relatively normal college life. Not WhatsApp, but he uses a different app to chat with his college friends that doesn’t require sharing his phone number. According to TMZ, the 19-year-old uses Discord, a chat app popular among gamers, which allows for messaging and video chats.