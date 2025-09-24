Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...
President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...
Sonu Sood questioned by ED for more than seven hours in illegal betting app case
Donald Trump's SHOCKING shift in tone on Russia, says, 'Ukraine would be able to...'
Shah Rukh Khan has been given National Award because of Bihar elections, says Congress; BJP argues 'saffron party never judged...'
CDS General Anil Chauhan gets 8-month extension till May 2026
This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'
Meet Mohit Tyagi: 'India's most celebrated teacher', will be played by Scam 2003's Gagan Dev Riar in.., he provides free education to 20 lakh students by..
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s record to become first player ever to....
WORLD
In a stunning departure from his previous calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions for Russia, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, i.e., expressed his belief that “Kyiv can fight and WIN back all of Ukraine back in its original forms with the support of NATO and the European Union”.
In a stunning departure from his previous calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions for Russia, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, i.e., expressed his belief that “Kyiv can fight and WIN back all of Ukraine back in its original forms with the support of NATO and the European Union”.
“I think Ukraine, with the support of European Union, would be able to take back their country in its original form and who knows, maybe even further than that!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The remarks follow Trump-Zelenskyy meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where the Ukrainian President among many other things claimed that “India is mostly with us” on the ongoing war with Russia. This comes as Washington continues to pressure New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil, claiming the move “fuels the conflict”.
Meanwhile, there was no confirmation on whether India is in anyway siding with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb too stated that India is a close ally of the EU and the USA. We cannot put India in the same basket (as Russia and China) .. It is very important to engage India”, he said in a TV interview. He also described India as an “emerging superpower”.
ALSO READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes opening remarks at UNGA, says, 'What can anyone living through war really expect...'