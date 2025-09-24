Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump's SHOCKING shift in tone on Russia, says, 'Ukraine would be able to...'

In a stunning departure from his previous calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions for Russia, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, i.e., expressed his belief that “Kyiv can fight and WIN back all of Ukraine back in its original forms with the support of NATO and the European Union”.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 10:53 PM IST

Donald Trump's SHOCKING shift in tone on Russia, says, 'Ukraine would be able to...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
In a stunning departure from his previous calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions for Russia, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, i.e., expressed his belief that “Kyiv can fight and WIN back all of Ukraine back in its original forms with the support of NATO and the European Union”. 

“I think Ukraine, with the support of European Union, would be able to take back their country in its original form and who knows, maybe even further than that!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

The remarks follow Trump-Zelenskyy meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where the Ukrainian President among many other things claimed that “India is mostly with us” on the ongoing war with Russia. This comes as Washington continues to pressure New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil, claiming the move “fuels the conflict”. 

Meanwhile, there was no confirmation on whether India is in anyway siding with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb too stated that India is a close ally of the EU and the USA. We cannot put India in the same basket (as Russia and China) .. It is very important to engage India”, he said in a TV interview. He also described India as an “emerging superpower”.

ALSO READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes opening remarks at UNGA, says, 'What can anyone living through war really expect...'

