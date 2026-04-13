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Donald Trump’s sharp warning to Iranian ships amid US blockade of Strait of Hormuz: ‘Immediately ELIMINATED’

In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Monday, asserting that the American military is prepared to sink any Iranian vessels that approach the newly established naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

Donald Trump’s sharp warning to Iranian ships amid US blockade of Strait of Hormuz: ‘Immediately ELIMINATED’
Donald Trump’s warns Iranian ships amid US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
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In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Monday, asserting that the American military is prepared to sink any Iranian vessels that approach the newly established naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The President claimed that while the Iranian navy has been significantly degraded, the US has yet to target its smaller, high-speed vessels. 

He cautioned that should these craft interfere with the blockade, the US Navy would employ the same aggressive tactics used to intercept maritime narcotics traffickers. “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at sea. It is quick and brutal,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social. 

In his social media address, the President further alleged that Iran's primary naval forces had already been “completely obliterated” but noted that the US had not yet “sunk its fast attack ships. “This warning coincided with the official commencement of the American naval blockade, which took effect at 10 am EDT on Monday following the expiry of a deadline established by the White House. Confirming the start of the operation, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated it has received reports that “maritime access restrictions are being enforced, affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.” 

The UKMTO noted that these access restrictions apply without distinction to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities. However, transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations is not currently reported to be impeded by these measures. This unprecedented move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations. Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump declared the blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the strategic waterway. “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” the President stated. 

Expanding on the scope of the maritime operation, Trump noted that the US Navy intends to locate and board any ship in international waters found to have provided transit payments to Tehran. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he declared. The President further asserted that any personnel who targeted American or civilian ships would be “BLOWN TO HELL,” adding that the US military is “LOCKED AND LOADED” to eliminate the remainder of Iran's military assets.  

Providing technical details on the enforcement of the measure, a statement from CENTCOM clarified that the restrictions are directed specifically at vessels moving to or from Iranian ports, reinforcing the administration's focus on isolating Tehran's maritime commerce. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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