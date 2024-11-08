Wilson on Thursday announced her plans to leave America after Donald Trump reclaimed the US presidency. She said that she doesn’t see a future in the country.

Elon Musk celebrated Republican Donald Trump’s win in multiple posts after the latter became the US president for the second time after four years. “The future is gonna be so (lit)” he wrote on X, however, his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Wilson’s views differed.

Wilson announced her intention to leave America saying that she doesn’t see a future in the country. Following Trump’s US election 2024 win, she took to Threads, and wrote, "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States,” she wrote. She further voiced anxiety about transgender regulation in America after Trump’s second term. "Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon," she added.

As Wilson’s announcement post went online, Musk reiterated his tweet that read, “The woke mind killed my son.” Irked by Musk’s response, Wilson shared a condescending statement that read, "So, you're still going with the sob-story about how "woe is me, my child was infected by something-or-other and that's totally the only reason why they hate me. Just don't... please don't look into it, god forbid I'm anything but the victim in every scenario imaginable.Did anyone ever actually believe this? It's just tired, it's overdone, it's cliché. I'm just bored honestly, like is this really the best you could come up with?"

She further attacked Musk saying that he is a ‘grubby little control freak’, who has not yet matured. “You're mad that you finally don't have power over someone. You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and “grubby little control freak” who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years. If I'm correct, the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that However, last time I checked that's not my fucking problem,” she added.

Vivian Wilson is one among six children Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson. She legally filed to change her name and gender in 2022 at the age of 18. Musk has blamed the ‘woke mind virus’ for Wilson’s transition and declared that she is dead to him.