Donald Trump's proposed budget cut led this US government agency to lay off over 2000 senior employees it is...

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has responded to the proposed budget by cutting over 2,000 senior employees to reduce spending. The programs have offered their employees multiple options to leave the agency. The Donald Trump administration had proposed a cut to NASA’s overall budget for 2026.

How did NASA lay off employees?

Around 2,145 senior-ranking employees in GS-13 to GS-15 positions, senior-level government ranks, were offered early retirement, buyouts and deferred resignations. The agency’s spokesperson, Bethany Stevans, said, "NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritised budget", he told Reuters.

NASA reportedly sent employees memos announcing early retirement, voluntary separation incentive options and deferred resignation on June 9, as part of a larger workforce. Earlier, NASA's 18,000-strong workforce had faced uncertainty under Trump's administration, with impending layoffs and proposed budget cuts threatening dozens of science programs.

NASA also remains without a permanent administrator; meanwhile, reality television star and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been appointed to be the interim administrator. Jared Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and Elon Musk ally, was supposed to lead, but the White House unexpectedly withdrew his nomination as NASA administrator over Trump’s rift with Musk.

What is the reason behind the NASA layoffs?

The Trump administration has proposed a 24 per cent reduction to NASA’s overall budget for 2026. The proposal is aimed at lowering the employee count, a 32 per cent cut. NASA has asked their employees to decide by July 25, offering staff reduction options. Reportedly, those who opt for the deferred resignation program would stop working soon, but would continue to receive pay until January 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, NASA's restructuring plans are underway, with employees who sign the separation agreement likely to start administrative leave within one to two weeks. Some critical staff members are expected to stay on until April 1 or September 30, 2026.

This is not the first incident where federal workers were laid off. Around 75,000 federal workers have already accepted deferred resignation offers across other agencies. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is changing, having recently asked to resume work from the office. Most of JPL's 5,500 staff members, who were at remotely work have been offered voluntary resignations.