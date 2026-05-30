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Donald Trump's physical examination claims he is in 'excellent health', this is what physician's memo says

A newly issued annual physical examination memorandum on Friday from the Physician to the US President Donald Trump, stated that Trump "remains in excellent health" after his comprehensive medical evaluation.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 30, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Donald Trump's physical examination claims he is in 'excellent health', this is what physician's memo says
Donald Trump's physical examination claims he is in 'excellent health' (ANI)
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A newly issued annual physical examination memorandum on Friday (local time) from the Physician to the US President Donald Trump, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, D.O., MC, USN, stated that Trump "remains in excellent health" following his comprehensive medical evaluation on Tuesday (May 26) conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to the memorandum, President Trump underwent his annual medical examination on Tuesday. The assessment included a full review of diagnostic studies and laboratory testing carried out over the past year, along with consultations involving 22 speciality providers from multiple academic institutions. The memorandum stated that all evaluations were conducted in accordance with US Preventive Services Task Force recommendations and formed part of a comprehensive preventive health review.

"The President has authorised the public release of these findings," the report noted. The medical summary stated that President Trump is in "excellent health," highlighting strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. It further stated that his "demanding" schedule, which includes frequent high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being.

"Cognitive and physical performance are excellent," the summary said, adding that the President is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."The report overall presented a positive medical assessment of the President's condition.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the US-Iran deal, the White House did not announce any decision following US President Donald Trump's meeting with his national security team in the Situation Room on Friday, despite the President earlier indicating that the discussion would help him make a "final determination" on issues related to Iran, CNN reported. In a statement issued after the meeting, a White House official said the discussions had concluded after approximately two hours.

"The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official said. Trump had announced the meeting shortly, stating that its purpose was "to make a final determination." He also outlined several conditions that he expected Iran to accept as part of any potential agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump declared. "The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many)!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Later, Iran said that no final understanding had been reached, rejecting suggestions that Tehran would act under external pressure, Iranian state media Press TV reported. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

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