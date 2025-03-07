The president, who stormed back to power in January, said fresh tariffs against Mexico would be halted under a deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada, until at least April 2. “I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very one."

United States President Donald Trump has said he is pressing pause on tariffs he recently imposed on imports from neighbouring Mexico, after holding talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The 78-year-old president, who stormed back to power in January, said fresh tariffs against Mexico would be halted under a deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada, until at least April 2.

“I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one,” Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns.

However, ties with the US’ other neighbour, Canada, remained troubled as Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using the ongoing tariffs dispute to stay in power. Trudeau had announced his resignation in January and is expected to step down after a replacement is chosen by his party.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed,” the Canadian PM said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the US’ 25% tariffs on both the neighbours had kicked in, sending global markets into turmoil.

Besides Mexico and Canada, Trump has also imposed sweeping tariffs on China, hinting that trade taxes would be a key aspect of his foreign policy. Trump says the tariffs will boost US production, protect domestic jobs, and grow the American economy.

He had earlier said the import taxes were a way to stop illegal immigration and trafficking of the deadly drug fentanyl.

More recently, Trump has indicated plans to impose “reciprocal tariffs” – tailored to each trading partner of the US – to tackle trade practices considered unfair by Washington.

However, many economists warn that tariffs could lead to price rises for customers in the US while triggering severe economic crises in Mexico and Canada.