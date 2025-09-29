Donald Trump’s new target, announces 100% tariff on THESE goods, blames foreign countries for stealing...

President Trump has now announced tariffs on movies and furniture made outside the US, with a claim that countries dominate these businesses from the Americans. He has alleged that other countries have stolen these businesses from the US and California has been 'hit hard'.

Donald Trump has been busy with two major issues in his second term as the US President, one being wishing for seven Nobel prizes and the other imposing big tariffs on countries. After imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, President Trump has now announced tariffs on movies and furniture made outside the US, with a claim that countries dominate these businesses from the Americans. Announcing the move on X, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would impose a 100 percent tariff on “any and all movies” made outside America. He said that other nations were stealing movie business from the US, like “stealing candy from a baby”.

He claimed that these industries have been devoid of the old charm due to foreign competition. He said that California had been “particularly hard hit.” He then made the announcement to impose a 100% tariff on all films made outside the United States. “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing candy from a baby. California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” he said Monday.

In another post, Donald Trump announced tariffs on another product, significant tariffs to be imposed on furniture which are manufactured in other countries, giving the example of North Carolina, which, according to him, lost its furniture business to China and others completely. In the Truth Social post, he said, “In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!! President DJT.”

He announced tariffs on products like the branded or patented drugs, which are not made in the US and imported into the country. He said that such products will face a 100 per cent tariff starting October 1, 2025.