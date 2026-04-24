Donald Trump's 'hell hole India' remark: Iran backs Delhi, says, 'Kabhi India as ke dekho', details here

Iran’s Consulate in Mumbai mocked US President Trump after he shared derogatory remarks about India and China, calling them 'hellholes.'

Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai has humorously responded to US President Donald Trump's recent controversial social media post referring to India and China as 'hellholes.' The Iranian consulate posted a video showcasing Maharashtra’s cultural and geographical richness, suggesting that a visit to the state might offer Trump a much-needed 'cultural detox.'

Trump’s Controversial Post Sparks International Backlash

The controversy began when Trump shared a post by political commentator Michael Savage, who made derogatory comments about India, China, and other countries. Savage referred to these nations as 'hellholes', criticising immigrants from these regions for allegedly exploiting America's birthright citizenship laws. He claimed that people from India and China were coming to the US to give birth and gain instant citizenship for their children, calling them 'gangsters with laptops' and accusing them of disrespecting the US flag.

Trump’s sharing of the podcast was widely interpreted as an endorsement of these inflammatory remarks, sparking outrage across social media and in diplomatic circles.

Iran's Response: A Cultural Detox for Trump

In a pointed response, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai posted a video showcasing Maharashtra's vibrant culture, suggesting that a visit to India could serve as a 'cultural detox' for Trump. The consulate added in a social media post, 'Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas,' using a colloquial Hindi term for nonsense. The consulate concluded the post with a challenge: 'Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,' which translates to 'Come to India sometime, then speak.'

Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas



Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna. pic.twitter.com/kkocLZ31XX April 23, 2026

This playful jab at Trump reflects the tense diplomatic climate following his endorsement of Savage’s remarks. The Iranian consulate’s response highlights the growing tensions between the US and various countries due to inflammatory political statements.

India’s Strong Condemnation of Trump's Remarks

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a formal condemnation of Trump’s shared remarks, calling them 'uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste.' Although the MEA did not directly name Trump, it clarified that such comments do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been built on mutual respect and shared interests.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, 'We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.'

US Embassy Responds in Damage Control

In an attempt to smooth over the situation, the US embassy in New Delhi released a statement clarifying Trump’s stance. Christopher Elms, a spokesperson for the embassy, said that President Trump regards India as a 'great' country and expressed his close personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement emphasised that Trump's relationship with India remained strong and highlighted the US leader's positive views on the country.

However, the damage had already been done, with many questioning Trump’s judgment in amplifying such remarks. The controversy underscores the delicate nature of diplomacy and the power of social media in shaping international relations.