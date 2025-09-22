Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump's funny little dance alongside Erika Kirk during Charlie Kirk's memorial goes viral; WATCH here

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. A memorial service honoured Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom," with many in attendance.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Donald Trump's funny little dance alongside Erika Kirk during Charlie Kirk's memorial goes viral; WATCH here
At Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona, an emotional moment unfolded as Donald Trump, the U.S. President, shared a heartfelt hug and kiss with Erika Kirk, the activist's widow. Amid this emotional display, a video of Trump's lighthearted dance beside Erika has gone viral. The moment was captured as Trump and Erika lip-synced together in front of thousands of mourners, with Erika smiling despite her tearful eyes.

In the viral video, Trump was seen dancing cheerfully, drawing attention to the unusual display of levity during an otherwise sombre occasion. The service honoured Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom," with many attendees paying their respects to his legacy. Thousands of attendees at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, featured prominent speakers, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior Republican officials.

Watch the video here:


Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in an emotional speech, forgave Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shot Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10. "I forgive him, I forgive him because it is what Christ did, The answer to hate is not hate," she said. Erika Kirk also quoted Jesus on the cross, saying "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do."

On the other hand, Trump called Tyler Robinson a "radicalised, cold-blooded monster". "God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime," Trump said, noting the suspect in Kirk's killing has been charged with capital murder. Trump also called out the people who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk"Some of the very people who call you a 'hater' for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children," he said.

31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, as reported by The New York Times. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump's administration saying that he had left-leaning political views.

 (With inputs from ANI)

