Donald Trump's first reaction on killing of Indian sailors in US attack, this is what he told PM Modi, watch video

Responding to a question at a joint press appearance with PM Narendra Modi about what he would say to the families of the Indian sailors killed, Trump said, "Yeah, I do. I heard about that. It’s a rough profession."

Donald Trump conveyed condolences for three Indian seafarers killed in US strikes on merchant ships off Oman, noting that being a sailor is "a rough profession."

Responding to a question at a joint press appearance with PM Narendra Modi about what he would say to the families of the Indian sailors killed, Trump said, "Yeah, I do. I heard about that. It’s a rough profession."

Trump's reaction on Indian sailors killed in US attack

He added, “This has been happening throughout time, but we work together. We love all of those people. They’re great people.”

The comments were made while Modi and Trump held talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. It was their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months, taking place against a backdrop of tense bilateral relations and worries over Indian crew members killed in the US strikes.

Journalist: We have seen deaths of Indian sailors in US Navy strikes. Do you have any words of condolence for their families?



Trump: Yeah I do. It's a rough profession. This has been happening throughout time. I love all of those people. pic.twitter.com/ML3UpYFiXz June 17, 2026

MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged tanker, was one of three vessels hit by US forces this week. The Omani military later rescued the remaining crew, which included 21 Indian nationals on board the ship.

(This is a developing story)