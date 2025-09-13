Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has expressed his disappointment with Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's pick for the next US Ambassador to India, stating he does not believe Gor is the right choice for the post. Let's discuss details.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has expressed his disappointment with Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's pick for the next US Ambassador to India, stating he does not believe Gor is the right choice for the post. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bolton highlighted his concerns over Gor's experience and understanding of international issues, saying, "I don't think he's qualified to be US Ambassador to India."

Citing the Russian oil sanctions as an example, Bolton stressed several countries took advantage of a loophole in the sanctions framework and that the aim was to reduce revenue that could be used to fund the Ukraine war without disturbing the global market.

"The objective was to reduce Russian revenues that could fund the war in Ukraine, but not reduce the Russian sale of oil on global markets in a way that would increase prices to consumers in Europe and the United States and that obviously creates with a price cap, that obviously creates the possibility of arbitrage to buy from the Russians at the below the cap price and then sell it internationally at market prices. So I think many would argue that there was not even a technical violation of the sanctions," he said. Bolton emphasised that the "fundamental objective should be to curb the Russian war machine".

Blaming what he described as Trump's "erratic style" for the strained ties between India and the US, John Bolton said, "Trump doesn't have an overall national security strategy. He's very transactional. I think much of the tension between India and the US has been because of Trump's very erratic style", as quoted by ANI.

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is top priority'

Earlier, Sergio Gor had said that getting India to stop buying Russian oil is the "top priority". He also shed light on the relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump, saying, "In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship".

Trump urges NATO allies to impose hefty tariffs on China

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has urged the NATO alliance to impose a hefty tariff on China to put more pressure on Russia to stop its war against Ukraine. The US President also reportedly wrote a letter to NATO member countries, asking them to stop buying oil from Russia and impose sanctions on Moscow.

In a post on social media, Trump called for a 50 to 100 percent tariff on imports from China. "NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR".

ALSO READ | 'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor