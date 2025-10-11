Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's doctor issues MAJOR update on his health after hospital visit: 'Remains in exceptional...'

Ahead of his visit to Middle East for Gaza ceasefire deal, Donald Trump went for a scheduled follow up evaluation. Following this, US President's doctor has issued a major update on his health.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Donald Trump's doctor issues MAJOR update on his health after hospital visit: 'Remains in exceptional...'
Ahead of his visit to Middle East for Gaza ceasefire deal, Donald Trump went for a scheduled follow up evaluation at Walter Red Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday. Following this, US President's doctor has issued a major update on his health, saying he is in 'exceptional health.' Donald Trump, 79, is the oldest person to assume US Presidency, and concerns have been raised around his health, after bruises were seen on his hand, and swelling in his legs.

What did the doctor said?

Donald Trump's physician Sean Barbabella wrote a one page memo, which read 'President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.'

'His cardiac age was found be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age,' memo read. The cardiac age is a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG.

Donald Trump spent three hours undergoing a scheduled follow-up evaluation, where he was also given Covid-19 booster vaccine and his annual flu shot, for his upcoming overseas trips to the Middle East and Asia planned between now and the end of the month. He also underwent few tests including advanced imaging, lab testing and preventive health assessments.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt,said that it was a “routine yearly checkup”, Trump also underwent a extensive physical examination in April. He was given a clean chit of being 'fully' fit to serve as President while praising his 'Active lifestyle'.

The White house in July revealed that Trump has swelling in his legs and bruises in high right arm, which later his physician said that was due to 'Chronic venous insufficiency', a common condition in 70 years old. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
