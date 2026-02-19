FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' to look over United Nations? US President makes big statement on newly formed global body, set to contribute USD 10 billion

T20 World Cup 2026: Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers raise eyebrows

Chitrangda Singh drops major update on Salim Khan's health, confirms Salman Khan's father is...

Ramadan 2026: What is Zakat? Why Muslims prefer it during holy month? know significance, other traditions

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza breaks Rohit Sharma’s world record, beats Suryakumar Yadav to achieve historic milestone

Viral video: Days after bail from Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav dances at mehndi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, attended pre-wedding festivities of...

T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza shine as Zimbabwe stun co-hosts Sri Lanka to top Group B

Epstein Files: This is how King Charles reacted after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest; What we know so far?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurates 25 new Atal Canteens in national capital; ensures food with dignity to economically weaker sections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal ahead assembly polls

T20 World Cup 2026: Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers raise eyebrows

Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers

Chitrangda Singh drops major update on Salim Khan's health, confirms Salman Khan's father is...

Chitrangda drops major update on Salim's health, confirms Salman's dad is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' to look over United Nations? US President makes big statement on newly formed global body, set to contribute USD 10 billion

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the newly formed "Board of Peace" would "almost be looking over" the United Nations to ensure it functions effectively, as he addressed the inaugural meeting of the panel in Washington.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 11:27 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' to look over United Nations? US President makes big statement on newly formed global body, set to contribute USD 10 billion
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the newly formed "Board of Peace" would "almost be looking over" the United Nations to ensure it functions effectively, as he addressed the inaugural meeting of the panel in Washington. "The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," Trump said during the meeting, adding that the US would help improve the UN's facilities and financial stability.

"We're going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help money-wise. We're going to help them money-wise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable," he stated. Emphasising the importance of the global body, Trump said the United Nations has "tremendous potential" and could eventually live up to expectations.

"It's really very important, and I think it's going to eventually live up to its potential. That will be a big day," he remarked. During the meeting, Trump announced that the United States would contribute USD 10 billion to the Board of Peace to support its mission of resolving global conflicts and said the board would initially focus on reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Which countries are in Board of Peace for Gaza relief efforts?

According to CNN, on funding for Gaza relief, Trump said several countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait, have collectively pledged over USD 7 billion towards relief efforts.

He further stated that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan have committed troops and police personnel to help stabilise Gaza, with Egypt and Jordan providing substantial assistance, including troops, training and support for what he described as a "very trustworthy Palestinian police force".

Trump also noted that not all attendees at the inaugural meeting were political leaders, mentioning FIFA President Gianni Infantino as among those present. The Board of Peace, according to Trump, is aimed at strengthening international conflict resolution mechanisms and enhancing cooperation to address global crises.

Delegations from more than 40 countries participated in the meeting, but key United Nations Security Council members, including France, Britain, Russia, and China, did not join. While the European Union has opted not to take a seat on the board, as reported by Al Jazeera.

What is Board of Peace?

President Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September as part of a second phase of the US-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan. The Board will oversee a "founding Executive Board", which comprises Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as reported by CNN.

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' to look over United Nations? US President makes big statement on newly formed global body, set to contribute USD 10 billion
Donald Trump says, Board of Peace 'would amost be looking' over United Nations
T20 World Cup 2026: Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers raise eyebrows
Is Tilak Varma’s approach hurting India’s momentum? Post-Asia Cup final numbers
Chitrangda Singh drops major update on Salim Khan's health, confirms Salman Khan's father is...
Chitrangda drops major update on Salim's health, confirms Salman's dad is...
Ramadan 2026: What is Zakat? Why Muslims prefer it during holy month? know significance, other traditions
Ramadan 2026: What is Zakat? Why Muslims prefer it during holy month?
T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza breaks Rohit Sharma’s world record, beats Suryakumar Yadav to achieve historic milestone
T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza breaks Rohit Sharma’s world record, beats SKY
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement