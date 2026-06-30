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Donald Trump's order on US birthright citizenship quashed by Supreme Court; How will it impact Indians?

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Donald Trump's executive order and upheld birth right citizenship for all children born in the United States. This will benefit Indian H1B visa holders in many ways.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

Donald Trump's order on US birthright citizenship quashed by Supreme Court; How will it impact Indians?
US Supreme Court has struck down Trump's order on citizenship birthright (ANI)
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The US Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Donald Trump's executive order and upheld birth right citizenship for all children born in the United States. The Court also relied on its earlier ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which established that children born in the US to foreign parents are entitled to birthright citizenship. 

American broadcaster CNN shared the court document, which mentioned that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country are entitled to automatic US citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. 

The US birthright citizenship, which is a right that has long been a defining feature of the American society, has sabotaged one of his top priorities in his crackdown on immigration. 

This comes as earlier in May, Trump wrote that a "negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!", the New York Times reported. 

On the hearing, the American broadcaster reported that Chief Justice John Roberts said, "Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights -- to freely participate in our political community," Roberts wrote for the court. "The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land.' We keep that promise today." 

Trump signed the executive order on his first day back in office last year as part of a broader push to tighten both legal and illegal immigration. However, the Republican president's immigration policies have drawn criticism from opponents, who accuse him of discriminating on racial and religious grounds. 

How will court's ruling benefit Indians? 

The court's decision is particularly significant for Indian nationals in the US on temporary visas, especially those on H-1B, L-1, F-1 (student) and similar non-immigrant visas.  

Full citizenship rights 

US-born children continue to receive:  

-US passports 

-Voting rights when they reach adulthood  

-Eligibility for federal benefits, subject to program rules 

-The unrestricted right to live and work in the US 

-Protection from deportation as US citizens.  

Avoids legal uncertainty 

Trump's order could potentially brought uncertainty for children born to temporary visa holders over their citizenship status, causing complications in passports, immigration status and future residency. The ruling preserves the long-standing interpretation of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment. 

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